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Love in tatters! Trent-Alexander Arnold and Estelle Behnke appear to SPLIT after 16 month romance as Real Madrid star spotted on Raya
It would appear Trent Alexander-Arnold's romance with Estelle Behnke has hit the rocks, Pulse Sports can report.
The pair have seemingly called it quits after a year and five months together.
While neither party has released an official statement, a series of digital breadcrumbs and shifting social media patterns confirm what many fans have been suspecting since last month.
What's the gossip?
The alarm bells first began ringing for eagle-eyed fans late last month when the couple’s frequent social media interactions began to dwindle drastically.
In recent weeks, Estelle has been spotted frequently travelling between London and Paris, a notable departure from her previous routine where she was often seen supporting Trent in Madrid following his high-profile move from Liverpool.
Her reduced presence at the Santiago Bernabéu on matchdays has not gone unnoticed by the fans, who have long championed the 'smitten' couple since their arrival in the capital.
The cracks in the relationship reportedly emerged in late February, following a period where the pair had seemed inseparable, celebrating Trent’s 27th birthday with romantic tributes on social media.
However, the most damning piece of evidence surfaced this week as Estelle, 24, has now unfollowed the England ace on Instagram. Further fuelling the fire is a noticeable social media scrub, with several recent posts alluding to the footballer seemingly disappearing from her Ig feed.
Despite the digital cold shoulder from Estelle’s side, Trent, 27, continues to follow the English model as of the time of this publication. It is also claimed that Estelle has begun following a former flame, though it remains unverified.
Meanwhile, Trent seems to have already returned to the exclusive dating app Raya, with screenshots circulating on social media showing the Three Lions star active on the platform.
The pair have yet to publicly address the rumours of a split but fans seem pretty much convinced the two are over.
Trent and Estelle's relationship
Estelle was a prominent figure at Trent’s official unveiling as a Real Madrid player in the summer of 2025, sitting alongside his family and sporting the club's colours.
Before Estelle, Trent was in a five-month relationship with Iris Law, the model daughter of Hollywood actor Jude Law. The two met during a photoshoot for Guess Jeans in April 2024 and split amicably in September of that year to focus on their respective careers. Unlike his previous relationship, the bond with Estelle appeared more settled; that is, until now.