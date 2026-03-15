Report: Real Madrid set to battle Barcelona for Osimhen signature

LALIGA giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with a move for Galatasaray ace Victor Osimhen.

A bidding war could be brewing in Spain, as Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen amid interest from arch-rivals Barcelona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 27-year-old is possibly the hottest striker in the market and has earned the attention of Europe’s top clubs, including the giants from LALIGA.

The interest from Spain

According to recent reports from Turkish outlet Sabah, Real Madrid are preparing a bid of over €80 million to secure the Nigerian international's signature.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, they could face stiff competition from Barcelona, who have reportedly set aside a €100 million summer budget specifically for a marquee striker target.

The Catalan club's urgent need for a first-choice number nine stems from the impending departure of 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires at the end of the season. Galatasaray, fully aware of the foreign interest, have slapped a firm €130 million valuation on Osimhen, meaning Barcelona might have to go above their allocated budget to meet the Turkish giant's exact asking price.

Osimhen made Europe pay attention

The clamour for Osimhen's signature is driven by his phenomenal form since moving to Turkey, particularly his devastating performances in the Champions League that have put Europe's elite on high alert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the ongoing campaign, Osimhen has already tallied 19 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions, including an exceptional 7 goals in 9 UEFA Champions League matches (building upon his impressive 6 goals in 7 UEFA Europa League outings for the club last season).