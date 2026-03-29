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‘If Mourinho can do that, then that is the evidence for education’ — Ex-Blues striker livid with Special One

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:02 - 29 March 2026
Jose Mourinho has been told he needs more education by a former Chelsea star
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Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has launched a scathing attack on José Mourinho, accusing the iconic coach of hypocrisy in the wake of recent racism controversies.

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The Dutchman did not hold back as he addressed issues surrounding discrimination and player expression in modern football.

Hasselbaink slams Mourinho over Vinicius comments

Hasselbaink’s frustration was triggered by Mourinho’s criticism of Vinícius Júnior, who had been targeted in a racial abuse controversy involving Gianluca Prestianni during a clash between Real Madrid and Benfica.

The former Blues striker was angered by Mourinho suggesting that Vinicius’ celebrations may have contributed to the backlash, calling the remarks deeply disappointing.

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“If Mourinho can make that kind of mistake… I’m saying it was a mistake, but it was not really a mistake. If Mourinho can do that, then that is the evidence for education,” Hasselbaink said.

He went further, pointing out the irony in Mourinho’s stance by referencing the manager’s own history of provocative celebrations during his time at Porto, Chelsea, and Inter Milan. For Hasselbaink, the contradiction was impossible to ignore, especially given the seriousness of the issue.

Strong call for tougher action against racism

Beyond his criticism of Mourinho, Hasselbaink delivered a passionate plea for stronger measures against racism in football. Drawing from personal experience, including being spat on during his time at Atlético Madrid, he stressed the need for harsher punishments.

He argued that players found guilty of racial abuse should face long-term bans, while fans engaging in racist behaviour should be permanently excluded from the sport. “We need to be stronger and harder… people need to get a real punishment so others will think twice,” he insisted.

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Despite acknowledging how quickly negativity can spread in today’s digital age, Hasselbaink remains hopeful that the same tools can be used to drive positive change.

His message was clear: football must act decisively to eradicate racism or risk losing its integrity altogether.

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