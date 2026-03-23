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Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea asst captain refuses to rule out summer exit

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:57 - 23 March 2026
Argentina international midfielder Enzo Fernández recently addressed rumours regarding his Chelsea future.
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Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has downplayed the transfer rumours linking him to Real Madrid; however, he notably refused to commit his long-term future to Stamford Bridge. 

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What Enzo said 

Enzo made the comments upon arriving at Ezeiza Airport to join the Argentina national team, addressing the speculations linking him to Real Madrid, but failing to douse the unrest regarding his future.

"Now there are a few months left until the season ends. Real Madrid? The truth is that there is nothing, zero talks,” he said, per Goal. “Now we are focused on Chelsea, on what remains of the last games. After the World Cup, we will see."

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His ambiguous comments arrive amidst a disastrous run of form for the Blues, who are currently floating in sixth place in the Premier League with just 48 points following a 3-0 league defeat to Everton.

This poor domestic form was compounded by a humiliating 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 last week. 

Chaos frustrating Enzo?

Fernandez’s reluctance to definitively rule out a summer departure is a marker of the growing, reported disillusionment surrounding the club's chaotic sporting project, where he is currently playing under Liam Rosenior, his seventh manager in just three years.

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Despite joining Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 for a then-British record fee of £107 million (€121 million), the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is reportedly growing frustrated. 

Although he is tied down to a massive £180,000-a-week contract that runs until June 2032, recent attempts to negotiate improved terms to reward his individual performances have completely stalled. 

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Represented by his new agency, The Elegant Game, Fernandez has drawn strong interest from PSG, though Spanish reports indicate that a transfer to Real Madrid remains his ultimate dream move. 

However, any potential deal is complicated by Chelsea’s commanding negotiation position and a rumoured asking price of at least €140 million.

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