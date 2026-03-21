Everton vs Chelsea: The stats were bad before I joined — Blues coach admits to worst defeat

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior analysed their defeat to Everton at Hill Dickinson's Stadium.

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has admitted that the defeat against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium was the lowest point of his career at the club, especially as it followed an embarrassing UCL exit to Paris Saint-Germain.

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What Rosenior said

After the game, Rosenior expressed his disappointment. He analysed their performance, explaining that they struggled to finish off their chances, which ultimately cost them the game.

"The most disappointing evening so far. In terms of the things we spoke about, not gifting goals away, getting control of the game – it wasn't there,” he said, frustrated.

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“For me, we arrived in the final third a lot. We had an edgy start and then managed to gain control of the game, but we weren't clinical enough.

“Out of nowhere, they score – and that's not the first time that has happened. We came out in the second half, had control of the game and made a mistake, and we were 2-0 down.

He refused to question the effort and commitment of his players, but he suggested that the international break could do his team a world of good.

"For me, it's not a lack of effort or belief in the team. When you're on a run of defeats we're on, those things get levelled at you, but I don't think that's the problem at the moment.”

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"I think through the season, if you look at the stats before me. I don't want to make excuses – that was not good enough; the last week hasn't been good enough.

“Why the international break has come at a good time for us, some of the players maybe can have a reset, have a different environment and then come back.”

Everton vs Chelsea (3-0)

As Pulse Sports reported, Liam Rosenior’s tenure at Chelsea hit a new low as Everton cruised to a dominant 3-0 victory, moving within two points of the sixth-placed Blues. The defeat caps a miserable week for the London side following their midweek Champions League exit.

Beto was the undisputed star of the night, capitalising on a Robert Sanchez error to lift the opener over the keeper after a delicate James Garner through-ball.

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