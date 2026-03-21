Everton vs Chelsea: Blues humiliated, bruised, and battered as pressure mounts on Rosenior

Chelsea's disappointing week continued as the Blues suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat away to Everton.

Liam Rosenior watched helplessly as his Chelsea side were well-beaten at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, losing 3-0 to Everton.

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Chelsea suffer humbling defeat to Everton

Liam Rosenior’s tenure at Chelsea hit a new low as Everton cruised to a dominant 3-0 victory, moving within two points of the sixth-placed Blues. The defeat caps a miserable week for the London side following their midweek Champions League exit.

Beto was the undisputed star of the night, capitalizing on a Robert Sanchez error to lift the opener over the keeper after a delicate James Garner through-ball.

Despite Jordan Pickford’s heroics to deny Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea crumbled after the break. Beto doubled his tally by firing a powerful effort through Sanchez’s legs before turning provider, winning a header that allowed Iliman Ndiaye to cut inside and blast a rocket into the top corner.

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