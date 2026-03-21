Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Everton vs Chelsea: Blues humiliated, bruised, and battered as pressure mounts on Rosenior
Liam Rosenior watched helplessly as his Chelsea side were well-beaten at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, losing 3-0 to Everton.
FT.#CFC | #EVECHE pic.twitter.com/2F3Nh7k2BH— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 21, 2026
Chelsea suffer humbling defeat to Everton
Liam Rosenior’s tenure at Chelsea hit a new low as Everton cruised to a dominant 3-0 victory, moving within two points of the sixth-placed Blues. The defeat caps a miserable week for the London side following their midweek Champions League exit.
Beto was the undisputed star of the night, capitalizing on a Robert Sanchez error to lift the opener over the keeper after a delicate James Garner through-ball.
Despite Jordan Pickford’s heroics to deny Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea crumbled after the break. Beto doubled his tally by firing a powerful effort through Sanchez’s legs before turning provider, winning a header that allowed Iliman Ndiaye to cut inside and blast a rocket into the top corner.
While David Moyes’ men continue their momentum toward European qualification, things look increasingly bleak for Rosenior, whose side now faces a desperate struggle to salvage their top-four hopes.