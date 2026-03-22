“My daughter was in tears” — Ex-Chelsea star blasts Chappell Roan over alleged hotel incident

The 2021 Champions League winner released a statement launching a brutal dig at the singer following an alleged encounter with his stepdaughter.

Former Chelsea star Jorginho has publicly accused American pop star Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, known professionally as Chappell Roan, and her security team of aggressively confronting his 11-year-old stepdaughter at a luxury hotel in Brazil.

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The alleged incident unfolded on Saturday morning at the same São Paulo hotel where Jorginho’s wife, singer Catherine Harding (also known as Cat Cavelli), and her daughter Ada Law were staying ahead of Roan’s headline performance at Lollapalooza Brasil.

Jorginho with the UEFA Champions League trophy for Chelsea. Image source: The US Sun

Ada, the biological daughter of Hollywood actor Jude Law, is a big fan of the “Pink Pony Club” singer and had even handmade a special sign in excitement for the show.

What happened?

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According to a lengthy Instagram Stories post from Jorginho's verified account, shared in both Portuguese and English, the family was having breakfast when Roan walked past their table.

Instagram/Jorginho Frello

The 11-year-old girl, thrilled by the coincidence, simply recognised her idol, got excited, and asked if it was really her.

The 'Good Luck, Babe!' hitmaker reportedly smiled but continued walking without any further interaction. Ada did not approach, speak to her, or request anything. What happened next, Jorginho claims, was “truly unbelievable” and “completely disproportionate.”

Chapelle Roan | Getty

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One of the singer’s bodyguards allegedly approached the family table and spoke in an 'extremely aggressive manner,' accusing Harding of allowing her daughter to be disruptive, disrespectful, and harassing the artist.

The guard reportedly threatened to file an official complaint with hotel management. Throughout the confrontation, young Ada was left in tears and 'extremely shaken.'

Credit: Instagram

The former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder wrote: “I’ve been involved in football for many years; I know what public exposure means and the importance of respecting boundaries. In my daughter’s case, she was just a little girl admiring someone. I find it very sad to see this kind of treatment from people who should understand the importance of fans. After all, it is they who build all this.”

The 34-year-old Champions League winner directly tagged @chappellroan and delivered a pointed message to her supporters in all caps: “WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU’D BE NOTHING. AND I’M TALKING TO YOUR FANS: SHE DOESN’T DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION.”

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Jorginho, who now plays for Brazilian club Flamengo, also shared a photo of the sign his stepdaughter had prepared. His wife reposted the statement, amplifying the family’s frustration.

Jorginho and his fiancée Cat Harding | Credit: Instagram

The story has exploded across social media and news outlets, sparking fierce debate about the balance between celebrity privacy and fan interactions, especially when children are involved.

Many have sided with Jorginho, criticising what they see as an overreaction to an innocent moment of admiration. Others defend Roan, noting her well-documented advocacy for personal boundaries after years of dealing with sudden fame and paparazzi harassment.

Chapelle Roan | Getty

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Just recently, the 27-year-old singer accused a group of photographers of harassing her outside a restaurant.

Chappell Roan has not issued a direct response to the allegations. During her Lollapalooza set on Saturday night, she thanked her security team from the stage but made no mention of the incident. Representatives for the artist and the hotel have not commented.

Chapelle Roan | Getty

Beyond the allegations, Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere announced on X that Chappell Roan will never be allowed to perform at the city’s major Todo Mundo no Rio festival for as long as he is in office.

The youngest mayor in Rio’s history, wrote: “I mean that as long as I’m in charge of our city — this young lady @ChappellRoan will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio!”

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