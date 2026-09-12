‘Naija blood no dey hide’ - Ligue 1 hails 20-year-old next Super Eagles star after stunning Saudi takeover

The official French Ligue 1 administration has triggered a massive wave of excitement across the Nigerian football space after dropping a touching social media tribute to 20-year-old striking sensation George Ilenikhena. The young forward, who is currently dominating the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad, recently dropped a massive international hint indicating his desire to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles over France.

The Saudi Domination: George Ilenikhena masterminded a clinical 3-1 away victory for league leaders Al-Ittihad against Al-Faisaly, plundering a stunning brace to protect their spot at the top of the table.

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The Ligue 1 Tribute: Despite his high-profile summer exit from Monaco, the official French top flight took to Instagram to validate his roots, posting: “Ligue 1 boy, but Naija blood no dey hide.”

The AFCON Solution: Dubbed by fans as the direct heir to Victor Osimhen's throne, Ilenikhena’s blistering form of six goals and two assists has made him an emergency target for Nigeria's upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

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Al-Ittihad forward George Ilenikhena on Friday night put on an exceptional individual performance to guide the Saudi Pro League leaders to a commanding 3-1 away victory over Al-Faisaly.

The 20-year-old prodigy, who is fully eligible to represent the Nigerian senior national team, ran the opposition backline ragged by directly scoring a spectacular brace for the visitors.

French Ligue 1 Just Hard-Launched 20-Year-Old Sensation George Ilenikhena's Nigerian Blood!

In addition to his clinical finishing under the stadium lights, the robust forward displayed an immense creative role by fashioning three big goalscoring chances, two of which were successfully converted into assists by his Al-Ittihad teammates to lock down all three points.

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The French Ligue 1 validation

The Anglo-Nigerian forward's world-class form in the Middle East quickly prompted an unexpected and highly affectionate public reaction from his former employers in Europe.

Al-Ittihad forward George Ilenikhena

The official French Ligue 1 media administration took to their verified Instagram channel to upload a dedicated tribute celebrating the youngster's red-hot momentum and undisputed Nigerian lineage.

Sharing a graphic of the former AS Monaco marksman, the French league captioned the post: “Ligue 1 boy, but Naija blood no dey hide.”

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The public acknowledgement heavily resonated with thousands of Nigerian football supporters online, who immediately flooded the comment section to demand the forward's integration into the national team structure.

The imminent Super Eagles call-Up

The sudden social media buzz coincides with Ilenikhena himself dropping massive digital hints suggesting he has officially chosen to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria internationally over the French national team.

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Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach, || Imago

The 20-year-old powerhouse, who has been universally dubbed as the next Victor Osimhen due to his blistering acceleration and elite aerial presence, has now racked up five direct goal contributions in his last three outings.

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