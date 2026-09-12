Ex-Super Eagles star Obafemi Martins set to organise 'Renewed Hope' football competition for Tinubu's 2027 Campaign

Obafemi Martins has announced a football competition to support President Bola Tinubu's potential 2027 re-election campaign.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins has announced plans to organise a nationwide youth football tournament, the Renewed Hope Youth Tournament, which he says will support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's potential re-election campaign ahead of 2027 while creating opportunities for young Nigerians.

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The former Inter Milan and Newcastle United forward disclosed the initiative during an interview with TVC on Thursday, confirming that the competition is scheduled to take place in November and will bring together teams from across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

Martins unveils 'Renewed Hope Youth Tournament'

According to Martins, the tournament will serve both as a platform for youth development and as an expression of support for Tinubu's leadership.

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"I'm organising a tournament for His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of his campaign—the Renewed Hope Youth Tournament," Martins said.

He revealed that the competition will feature representatives from all six geopolitical zones, with additional teams expected to participate.

He added, "It will feature teams from the six geopolitical zones, and I'm adding two or three more teams to the lineup."

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"I'm happy to host the Renewed Hope youth tournament to honor President Tinubu for his hard work and dedication." — Obafemi Martins👇🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/y7ntCBUDd7 — A. Ayofe (@abdullahayofel) September 11, 2026

Martins stressed that while the tournament is being organised in support of President Tinubu, he also sees it as an initiative aimed at benefiting young people across the country.

"I'm happy to do this for the president, considering all his hard work. But it's not just for the president; it's also for Nigerians and the youth, and about how we can help them," he said.