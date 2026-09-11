‘It is what I expect’ - Fulham manager happy with Iwobi and teammates' social media reaction

Fulham manager Álvaro Arbeloa has called on his entire squad to maintain a positive attitude and help reverse the team's fortunes, following social media activity from several players that hinted at frustration within the camp.

The Cottagers are set to face Liverpool on Saturday, still searching for their first point of the new Premier League season.

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A home loss to Crystal Palace last weekend has intensified the pressure on Arbeloa, who needs to turn things around.

The former Real Madrid interim boss took charge of the team this summer after Marco Silva's departure.

Arbeloa speaks on social media reaction

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Following the defeat, Brazilian winger Kevin, who was an unused substitute, posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story featuring the caption "no speak, no hear, no see."

In addition, teammates Alex Iwobi and Emile Smith Rowe have removed all football-related content from their Instagram profiles, a move some fans have interpreted as a sign of growing discord at the club.

Fulham manager Álvaro Arbeloa || Imago

However, Arbeloa insisted that his players are united and working hard to turn their situation around.

"You can learn more about a group after a defeat than after a win, and I saw them work during the week with a very positive attitude, all of them," the Fulham manager stated at a press conference.

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"For sure when you are a player and you are not playing, you can't be happy. It is what I expect from the players that are not playing," he continued.

"I want that they should need to show me that they are not happy during the training session. For me, this is the most important thing."

Alex Iwobi on duty. || Imago

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Arbeloa added, "Obviously, when you are not winning games and you are not helping your team, I think you have more desire to play games and to help their teammates.