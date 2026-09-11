Best Sportsbook Software Solutions for Operators in 2026

Modern iGaming operators understand the importance of offering comprehensive gambling platforms to bettors that include both the opportunity to bet on sports events and casino games. But doing this is not an easy task.

That’s the reason many operators rely on B2B iGaming platform providers that handle all the technical work. This way, operators launch fast, gain reputation in the industry much more easily and offer bettors far more than just diverse sports events.

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This guide breaks down the leading sportsbook software providers for operators in 2026. We cover what each one offers, what makes it different, and who it fits best.

Top Sportsbook Software Providers

Provider Speed to Market Integration Options Market Coverage GR8_TECH As little as 1 week (iFrame) iFrame, API 180,000+ in-play events/mo, 60+ sports, esports, regional Genius Sports N/A Unified API 240,000+ events/yr, 40+ sport categories Sportradar 3-4 months (full), weeks (basic feeds) Modular/microservices, web, mobile, retail 850,000+ events/yr across 90+ sports Soft2Bet N/A Turnkey, API/iFrame Pre-match, live, virtual sports Altenar Varies by package Module, turnkey, retail, white label Multiple sports, esports, 30+ regulated markets Delasport 4-6 weeks White label, omnichannel 65,000+ events/mo across 3,000+ leagues Kambi Not specified Not specified Not specified UltraPlay Quick entry (not specified) Full API Live and pre-match events

1. GR8_TECH (GREAT_SPORTSBOOK)

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GR8_TECH is a leading B2B iGaming platform provider that offers a comprehensive sportsbook software solution for modern operators. The GREAT_SPORTSBOOK combines advanced risk management tools, odds management and full operational control under one system.

To ensure we did the right thing by putting GR8_TECH in the first position in our guide, we thoroughly researched every feature and functionality the platform offers.

Here’s what operators get: Coverage of a wide range of sports and e-sports: football, basketball, tennis, baseball, and Formula 1, plus CS:GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, Valorant, and regional favorites like Kabaddi.

A no-code CMS, so operators can control layouts, banners, menus, and geo-specific content across 30+ languages without specific coding knowledge

Gamification tools like tournaments, leaderboards, quests, etc.

180,000+ in-play events every month and 25,000+ daily live events

99.95% uptime

A built-in AI/ML risk engine backed by a dedicated 24/7 anti-fraud team

160+ fiat currencies and crypto are covered, supported through 200+ payment providers

GGR uplifts of up to 40% through odds personalization

AWS cloud infrastructure to hold up during major tournaments Integration options: The sportsbook can be integrated as an iFrame or via API. The iFrame option allows operators to launch in about a week. The API option gives full front-end ownership. Now that we’ve covered the essentials of the provider, we can surely state that GREAT_SPORTSBOOK is among the best sportsbook software solutions available in the gambling market in 2026

2. Genius Sports

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The next sportsbook platform provider with a data-first approach is Genius Sports.

Here’s what it offers: Pre-match and in-play betting

240,000+ annual events

40+ sport categories, including esports and virtual sports

Bet builders and fast market updates

Trading and risk management tools, plus live streaming rights in selected markets

A unified API integration

3. Sportradar (NextGen Sportsbook)

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Sportradar is a sports technology platform provider with data, analytics, and easy integration services. It covers 850,000 annual events across more than 90 sports. Operators also get: AI-powered bet recommendations

Bet builder, cashout and bet edits

Annual pre-match and live odds for 220,000+ events

Statistics widgets, live match trackers, and visualization tools

A platform that can be launched on web, mobile, and retail Operators can outsource the entire trading operation to Sportradar's team. Full implementation usually takes three to four months.

4. Soft2Bet

Soft2Bet is a turnkey platform provider. Integrating it gives operators back-office tools to track player behavior, promotions, and transactions, plus: In addition to back-office tools, operators get: Multilingual partner support on a 24/7 basis

A bonus engine for cashbacks, deposits, etc.

Multiple bet types, including Single, Combo, and System

A combined platform for PAM, CMS, payments, and more

5. Altenar

Altenar is a sportsbook software provider with a customizable UI and flexible integration options. It supports multiple sports, esports, and live betting for global markets.Some key strengths of Altenar are the following: Bet Builder functionality

24/7 ongoing partner support

Full control of front-end and marketing tools

PAM, CMS, and retail/SSBT support

UI suitable for mobile and desktop

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6. Delasport

Delasport offers white-label solutions for operators who do not want to build their gambling platforms from scratch. This way, the platform promises launch timelines of 4-6 weeks. Here’s what our review revealed: Coverage of 65,000+ monthly events across 3,000+ leagues

Standard bet types plus Asian handicaps

An odds feed that updates every 0.3 seconds during live events

Omnichannel architecture across desktop, mobile web, native apps, and retail

7. Kambi

Established and newly emerging operators that prefer a fully managed betting engine can take a look at Kambi. With Kambi, operators get a modular API-based integration

Their in-house trading team manages odds and risks through automated systems

It comes with shared liquidity, trading expertise, and development costs, while operators keep their own branding and business rules

8. UltraPlay

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The last sportsbook platform provider that caught our eye was UltraPlay. The platform fully covers payments, integrations, and technical structure. UltraPlay provides a ready-to-launch platform for quick market entry

A wide range of integrated payment methods are offered

Free bets, cash bonuses, odds boosts, and bet insurance

Live and pre-match event support

Anti-fraud systems as well as player segmentation tools for stronger retention

Full access to live odds, markets, and event data

Wrapping Up