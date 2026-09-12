Sporting Lagos returned to the NPFL as champions of the NNL.

Sporting Lagos returned to the NPFL as champions of the NNL.

The Boy Wonder - How this record-breaking 24-match winning genius became NPFL’s youngest coach

Sporting Lagos head coach Jeffrey Buter has confirmed that he is the youngest manager currently operating in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL). The highly-rated tactician opened up about his rapid rise through the local football ranks after successfully masterminding the Tech Boys' record-breaking promotion back to the pinnacle of the domestic game.

The Youngest Mastermind: Jeffrey Buter revealed his pride at commanding the dugout as the youngest head coach in the top flight following a brilliant six-year career journey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Record-Breaking Run: Buter guided Sporting Lagos back to the NPFL in spectacular fashion, racking up 36 points across 18 matches while setting a new club record for away victories.

Elite Statistical Dominance: Since taking total control of the dugout, the tactical genius has managed 42 competitive matches, boasting a staggering 64% win rate and plundering 86 goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sporting Lagos head coach Jeffrey Buter has confirmed that he is the youngest manager currently competing in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for the 2026/27 domestic campaign.

The brilliant young tactician, whose exact age remains fiercely guarded from the public domain, opened up on his rapid professional rise during an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports.

Jeff Buter led Sporting Lagos to a historic NNL campaign last season.

Buter has rapidly transformed into one of the most exciting coaching properties in West African football after successfully serving as the driving catalyst behind the Tech Boys' promotion back to the country's top-flight division following their painful relegation to the second-tier Nigeria National League (NNL) two seasons ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Intelligence, Tactical competence and Mind Games.

Y'all should meet Coach Jeff Buter.🔵 pic.twitter.com/LClcLSgpkF — Trent The Maestro (@trent_etukudo) May 8, 2026

The six-year metamorphosis

Speaking extensively on his individual milestone, Buter expressed immense pride in how quickly his professional journey has gained elite validation across the local landscape.

"I mean, it’s great [to be in the league]," Buter stated during his media chat. "When you look at the coaches that are going to be competing in the league, for me, I think I am the youngest coach in the league."

Sporting Lagos boss Jeff Buter speaking to fans at the Town Hall in Lagos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"And also to see how my journey has taken shape in the last six years, I wouldn’t have thought I’d be here. So, it’s something to be happy about."

The manager initially commenced his tactical journey in 2020 as an assistant at Makinz FA in Abuja before progressing to head coach roles at the AS Roma Academy and Derby Football Academy, eventually joining Sporting Lagos in 2023.

The record-breaking NNL domination

When the senior head coach role became vacant in the summer of 2025, the Sporting Lagos board handed Buter the reins with the singular mandate of executing an immediate top-flight rescue mission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The young manager responded by engineering an absolute masterclass in the NNL, unleashing a hyper-offensive brand of football that saw his squad rack up 11 wins and three draws across 18 matches while smashing in 31 goals.

Sporting Lagos in the NPFL.

Notably, five of those victories were secured on the road, setting an all-time club record for the most away wins recorded in a single league season.

Sporting Lagos returned to the NPFL as champions of the NNL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having recently extended his contract after securing both top-flight promotion and the NNL championship trophy, Buter boasts a phenomenal career record.