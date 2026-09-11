Nigeria vs Russia: Osimhen’s teammate not worried about facing Super Eagles star ahead of friendly clash

Russian midfielder Aleksey Batrakov has confirmed he has not yet spoken with his Galatasaray clubmate, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, ahead of the upcoming international friendly between their two nations.

Russia is set to host the Super Eagles on October 6 at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, marking the second meeting between the teams in over a year ago.

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Osimhen, Nigeria's star forward, was absent from that previous match, having been rested by manager Eric Chelle after a strenuous season with Galatasaray.

His participation in the upcoming friendly is also in serious doubt as he is currently recovering from a groin strain.

Batrakov speaks ahead of facing Osimhen

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Batrakov, who signed for the Turkish club in August, explained that Osimhen's separate training regimen has prevented them from interacting.

"I haven't had a chance to talk yet. He [Victor Osimhen] is training on an individual program, so maybe later," Batrakov told Championat.

Victor Osimhen for Galatasaray || Imago

The Russian international emphasised that his current priority is settling in at his new club. "Honestly, my head is only here for now," he stated.

"Every training session is something new for me, and every game even more so. For now, my focus is here, and I have to help Galatasaray and justify my transfer. That's why I'm trying hard in every training session, in every game."

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Osimhen's potential absence would be a significant setback for Nigeria's manager, Eric Chelle.

The injury makes his availability for the friendly, as well as Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, increasingly unlikely.