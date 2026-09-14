Thank you - Former Chelsea star says goodbye to AFCON champions

Edouard Mendy has retired from Senegal's national team at the age of 34, ending a historic international career.

Senegal legend Edouard Mendy has brought the curtain down on his international career, ending a remarkable journey that saw him help the Lions of Teranga win their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title and become one of Africa's greatest goalkeepers.

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The 34-year-old goalkeeper announced his retirement through an emotional Instagram video featuring memorable moments from his time in Senegal's colours, accompanied by a simple farewell message. “Thank you, Senegal.”

The announcement closes a chapter that transformed Mendy from a late international debutant into one of the most decorated goalkeepers in African football history.

Mendy leaves behind an impressive legacy

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After switching his international allegiance from Guinea-Bissau, Mendy established himself as Senegal's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper during the country's golden era.

His international record is impressive, with 31 clean sheets in 59 appearances and only 34 goals conceded.

Mendy's greatest moment came when he inspired Senegal to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations triumph in Cameroon. After helping the team finish as runners-up at the 2019 AFCON, he returned even stronger for the 2021 edition, where his commanding performances earned him the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament award.

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He also kept a clean sheet in the final as Senegal finally lifted the continental trophy.

His international résumé also includes appearances at the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups, as well as another AFCON final appearance in 2025.

While Mendy's impact with Senegal defined his international career, his achievements at Chelsea elevated him onto the global stage.

During his first season at Stamford Bridge, he played a crucial role in the club's 2021 UEFA Champions League triumph.

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His remarkable campaign included equalling the record for the most clean sheets in a single Champions League season.