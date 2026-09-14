Michael Owen defends Michael Carrick after Manchester United's derby loss

Former Manchester United star has backed Michael Carrick despite the Red Devils' derby defeat to Manchester City.

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has dismissed calls for Michael Carrick's dismissal, insisting it would be “ridiculous” to question the manager's future after the Red Devils' derby defeat to Manchester City.

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Michael Carrick, Man United manager || Imago

United's latest setback has intensified scrutiny on Carrick after his side suffered another frustrating loss against an opponent reduced to 10 men before half-time, a scenario that has now occurred for the third time in less than 10 months.

However, Owen believes the circumstances of the match actually worked against Manchester United rather than in their favour.

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Owen explains why the Red Card hurt United

Speaking exclusively to Tribal Football, Owen revealed he predicted during the live broadcast that City's early dismissal might not benefit Carrick's team.

According to the former England international, Manchester United's biggest strength lies in their counter-attacking style, and having numerical superiority forced them into a game that did not suit them.

“As soon as the red card was flashed, I said this might not help Man United. I think they are and have been a counterattacking team for some time. That's when they're at their best,” Owen said.

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He argued that once Manchester City were reduced to 10 men, United inevitably saw more of the ball, changing the rhythm of the game.

He added, “I don't think that necessarily suited them. We've seen a big swing this season so far in a lot of teams that don't have the majority of the ball winning games.”

Despite the disappointing result, Owen firmly rejected suggestions that Carrick's position should already be under scrutiny.

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“It's ridiculous to say that his job is under threat. He's done an unbelievable job so far at the club, and it's way, way too early to be talking about that,” he said.