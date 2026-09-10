Yamal’s girlfriend begins online campaign for Barcelona star to win Ballon d'Or award

Inés García Santos, Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend, has revealed that she will begin an online campaign for the Barcelona star, despite claiming he will not beg for the Ballon d'Or award.

Following his nomination for the Ballon d'Or, Yamal stated that he would not campaign for the award in a recent interview.

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He expressed his belief that his performances on the pitch speak for themselves, leaving the final decision to the journalists tasked with selecting the most deserving candidate.

However, while that seemed to settle the matter, a social media post shortly after thrust the player's candidacy back into the spotlight.

García Santos begins Ballon d'Or campaign for Yamal

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An unexpected social media post from his girlfriend has ignited a new conversation around his candidacy.

Inés García Santos, a Spanish content creator, model, and influencer, took to her Instagram Stories to address Yamal's nomination.

Lamine Yamal in action for Barcelona || Imago

While preparing for a photoshoot, she shared a post with a caption that quickly captured public attention: "My Ballon d'Or campaign starts now."

While Yamal has publicly stated he has no intention of campaigning for the award, his girlfriend appears ready to champion his cause online.

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Ultimately, Yamal's case for the Ballon d'Or rests on his impressive on-field achievements, not a social media campaign.

His statistics from the 2025/26 season provide a compelling argument for his inclusion among the world's elite.

Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Garcia | IMAGO

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The forward concluded the season with 24 goals and 17 assists for both club and country and was honoured as the 2025/26 LaLiga Player of the Season.

Furthermore, after recovering from a hamstring injury late in the season, he played a crucial role in Spain's triumphant 2026 World Cup campaign.