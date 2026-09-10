They are one of the weakest teams - Turkish analyst claims Sporting were lucky Osimhen was absent

Turkish football analyst Sinan Engin has asserted that Galatasaray's recent Champions League match against Sporting CP would have ended differently if Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen had been on the pitch.

Osimhen has been a pivotal player for the Istanbul club this season, but was sidelined for the European clash.

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The Nigerian international sustained a groin injury during Galatasaray's 3-2 league victory over İstanbul Başakşehir.

Following his absence, Galatasaray lost 3-1 to Sporting CP away from home in their first Champions League game.

Engin laments Osimhen’s absence

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Speaking on the Asist Analiz YouTube channel, Engin expressed his disappointment with Galatasaray's performance.

He argued that despite controlling possession, the team failed to capitalise against a beatable opponent, suggesting Osimhen's presence would have been a game-changer.

Sinan Engin || X

"Galatasaray had the possession percentage but no results. Sporting are perhaps one of the weakest teams they could face in the Champions League.

“I don't accept that Sporting is some amazing, high-flying team," Engin stated. "If Galatasaray had been a little better, and if Osimhen had been there, this match would have been very different."

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The loss highlights the Süper Lig champions' difficulties in the Champions League when their star forward is absent.

Galatasaray have now failed to win any of the last six European matches that Osimhen has missed.

Osimhen, Galatasaray star || Imago

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This winless streak, stretching back to last season, includes defeats to Sporting Lisbon, AZ Alkmaar, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Union Saint-Gilloise, along with draws against Malmö and Rīgas Futbola Skola.