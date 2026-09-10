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‘You just cannot do that’ - Super Eagles star criticised for making bad decisions

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:40 - 10 September 2026
Super Eagles star criticised for making bad decisions
Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez has come under fire for a moment of carelessness during the club's narrow 1-0 victory against St Mirren at Ibrox on Wednesday night.
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The Nigerian international, playing alongside Olwethu Makhanya, made a critical error that drew sharp criticism.

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The incident occurred near the halfway line when Fernandez, after winning the ball, attempted a "fancy pass" to Dujon Sterling. 

The pass was intercepted by St Mirren's Stavros Agrafiotis, immediately launching a dangerous counter-attack.

Bell slams Fernandez 

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Former Rangers goalkeeper Cammy Bell, providing co-commentary for Rangers TV, was unimpressed by the defender's decision-making.

"When you’re a centre-half, you need to make better decisions," Bell stated during the broadcast. "These are bad decisions. That flick there. Can’t be doing that. He’s an excellent player, but you just cannot do that."

Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez || Imago
Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez || Imago

Bell emphasised that as the more senior centre-back in the pairing, Fernandez should have shown better judgement in a crucial area of the pitch.

Sterling was forced to commit a tactical foul to halt the attack, earning himself a yellow card in the process. 

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Had he not intervened, Agrafiotis would have been through on goal with a clear scoring opportunity.

The mistake has sparked debate over whether Fernandez should retain his place in the starting lineup for the upcoming Old Firm derby against Celtic. 

While Rangers escaped punishment for the error against St Mirren, their arch-rivals are unlikely to be as forgiving.

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Dropping Fernandez, who was linked with a move this summer after a run of four consecutive wins, would be a bold move, but the defender's recent shaky form could force the manager's hand ahead of the crucial clash.

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