I spoke to Osimhen – Rafa Leao reveals first move before joining Galatasaray

Rafael Leao has revealed that speaking with Victor Osimhen was one of the key steps he took before completing his move to Galatasaray from AC Milan.

The Portugal international, who made his debut in the five-goal thriller against Basaksehir, confirmed he held conversations with three Galatasaray players before signing: Leroy Sane, Lucas Torreira, and most notably the Nigerian striker Osimhen.

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“Leroy Sané, Victor Osimhen and Lucas Torreira,” Leão said when asked who he spoke to from the squad, via Galatasaray's YouTube channel.

“I already knew some people from the team. I also spoke with the coach before coming. Everything was based on love. I already feel like I am at home.”

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Leao also confirmed that his major role this season will be to create as many goals as possible for Osimhen to help the club win multiple trophies.

Galatasaray have long been desperate for additional firepower to ease the heavy burden on the Super Eagles star, who has carried much of the attacking responsibility since his arrival.

Adding a player of Leão’s quality is seen as a major step toward providing that extra creativity and magic needed for a deeper run in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Milan man has already spoken warmly about his relationship with Osimhen, describing him as a close friend and expressing ambition to create chances for the prolific forward.

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"Osimhen taught me how to do the three-finger salute when I first met the fans. I want to make 100 assists for him this season."