Osimhen Replacement? Rabiu Zulkifilu bags NPFL’s first hattrick to put Chelle & Super Eagles on notice

Muhammed Rabiu Zulkifilu, left, celebrates one of his goals with his Ranchers Bees teammates.

Muhammed Rabiu Zulkifilu, left, celebrates one of his goals with his Ranchers Bees teammates.

The clinical forward put on an absolute masterclass to dismantle Abia Warriors, sparking early national team chatter as Nigeria desperately looks for depth following Victor Osimhen's recent injury heartbreak.

The Historic Treble: Muhammed Rabiu Zulkifilu completely took over the match, scoring in the 39th, 45th, and 53rd minutes to net the campaign's first hat-trick.

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The Bees' Carnival: Newly promoted Ranchers Bees secured their first top-flight victory in style, running out dominant 4-0 winners before brutally trolling their opponents on social media.

Super Eagles Audition: With Victor Osimhen officially sidelined for the upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifiers, Zulkifilu’s electric form has caught the immediate attention of the home-based national team selectors.

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The First Hat-Trick of the Season Destroys Abia Warriors

Scoring a hat-trick during the opening weeks of the NPFL season is notoriously difficult due to rigid, defensive tactical structures, but Muhammed Rabiu Zulkifilu has made it look like a casual walk in the park.

The Ranchers Bees marksman put on an absolute clinical masterclass to guide his newly promoted side to a breathtaking 4-0 victory over Abia Warriors.

Zulkifilu completely dominated the pitch, hitting the back of the net in the 39th, 45th, and 53rd minutes to leave the opposition backline in absolute tatters.

Muhammed Rabiu Zulkifilu, left, celebrates one of his goals with his Ranchers Bees teammates.

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The resounding victory marks the Bees' first official maximum points since making their long-awaited return to the top flight, laying down an immediate marker for the division's Golden Boot race.

FOUR GOALS. THREE POINTS. ONE BIG STING. 🐝🍯



A brilliant afternoon for the Bees as we put Abia Warriors to the sword.



Ranchers Bees 🐝 4-0 ⚔️ Abia Warriors



What a way to get our first win of the season! 🖤💛#EuromatchNPFL27 pic.twitter.com/1XcvCwkXUF — Ranchers Bees (@ranchers_bees) September 7, 2026

Honey Well Served: Ranchers Bees Open Fire on the Timeline

The forward line was entirely relentless from the opening whistle. Zulkifilu opened his account with a quick strike before doubling the lead just before half-time with an absolute thunderbolt, beautifully set up by Marvellous Samson.

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He completed his historic treble in the 53rd minute after converting an excellent assist from Jamilu Yusuf Onga. Not content with just providing, Onga joined the scoring party himself later on to make it four.

Jamilu Yusuf Onga after he completed the rout for Ranchers Bees.

Following the final whistle, the club's official media team went completely wild on social media, posting: “Three points. Four goals. Clean sheet. Wow… so this is how three points taste in the NPFL.”

They later added a savage jab at their quiet opponents: “Honey well served... Just found out Abia Warriors aren’t active on X. We would have loved to give them a befitting farewell message after today’s result.”

Three points. Four goals. Clean sheet. 🐝



Wow… so this is how three points taste in the NPFL. 😮🍯pic.twitter.com/PWyvfOvyKw — Ranchers Bees (@ranchers_bees) September 7, 2026

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Furious Fans Demand Jerseys as Super Eagles Call Loom Large

The historic display has completely energised local supporters, who flooded the timeline to praise the young marksman and demand official club merchandise.

"Resounding victory. I was there for sure. My boy @zulkifilu is a joy to watch. How can one get the team jersey?" one passionate spectator commented.

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With senior Super Eagles international talisman Victor Osimhen currently recovering in the treatment room from a severe adductor strain, performances of this calibre are guaranteed to shake up the local ecosystem.

Eric Chelle, Super Eagles head coach || Imago