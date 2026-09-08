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Osimhen Replacement? Rabiu Zulkifilu bags NPFL’s first hattrick to put Chelle & Super Eagles on notice

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:20 - 08 September 2026
Muhammed Rabiu Zulkifilu, left, celebrates one of his goals with his Ranchers Bees teammates.
Muhammed Rabiu Zulkifilu, left, celebrates one of his goals with his Ranchers Bees teammates.
The clinical forward put on an absolute masterclass to dismantle Abia Warriors, sparking early national team chatter as Nigeria desperately looks for depth following Victor Osimhen's recent injury heartbreak.
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  • The Historic Treble: Muhammed Rabiu Zulkifilu completely took over the match, scoring in the 39th, 45th, and 53rd minutes to net the campaign's first hat-trick.

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  • The Bees' Carnival: Newly promoted Ranchers Bees secured their first top-flight victory in style, running out dominant 4-0 winners before brutally trolling their opponents on social media.

  • Super Eagles Audition: With Victor Osimhen officially sidelined for the upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifiers, Zulkifilu’s electric form has caught the immediate attention of the home-based national team selectors.

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The First Hat-Trick of the Season Destroys Abia Warriors

Scoring a hat-trick during the opening weeks of the NPFL season is notoriously difficult due to rigid, defensive tactical structures, but Muhammed Rabiu Zulkifilu has made it look like a casual walk in the park. 

The Ranchers Bees marksman put on an absolute clinical masterclass to guide his newly promoted side to a breathtaking 4-0 victory over Abia Warriors. 

Zulkifilu completely dominated the pitch, hitting the back of the net in the 39th, 45th, and 53rd minutes to leave the opposition backline in absolute tatters. 

Muhammed Rabiu Zulkifilu, left, celebrates one of his goals with his Ranchers Bees teammates.
Muhammed Rabiu Zulkifilu, left, celebrates one of his goals with his Ranchers Bees teammates.
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The resounding victory marks the Bees' first official maximum points since making their long-awaited return to the top flight, laying down an immediate marker for the division's Golden Boot race.

READ ALSO: Is Osimhen’s Season Over? Inside The Devastating Medical Scan Shocking The Super Eagles! Can Eric Chelle Survive This?

Honey Well Served: Ranchers Bees Open Fire on the Timeline

The forward line was entirely relentless from the opening whistle. Zulkifilu opened his account with a quick strike before doubling the lead just before half-time with an absolute thunderbolt, beautifully set up by Marvellous Samson. 

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He completed his historic treble in the 53rd minute after converting an excellent assist from Jamilu Yusuf Onga. Not content with just providing, Onga joined the scoring party himself later on to make it four. 

Jamilu Yusuf Onga after he completed the rout for Ranchers Bees.
Jamilu Yusuf Onga after he completed the rout for Ranchers Bees.

Following the final whistle, the club's official media team went completely wild on social media, posting: “Three points. Four goals. Clean sheet. Wow… so this is how three points taste in the NPFL.” 

They later added a savage jab at their quiet opponents: “Honey well served... Just found out Abia Warriors aren’t active on X. We would have loved to give them a befitting farewell message after today’s result.”

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READ ALSO: The King of Trabzon! Why Paul Onuachu Blasted Past Victor Osimhen to Claim Ultimate Naija Baller of the Week! 

 Furious Fans Demand Jerseys as Super Eagles Call Loom Large

The historic display has completely energised local supporters, who flooded the timeline to praise the young marksman and demand official club merchandise. 

"Resounding victory. I was there for sure. My boy @zulkifilu is a joy to watch. How can one get the team jersey?" one passionate spectator commented. 

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With senior Super Eagles international talisman Victor Osimhen currently recovering in the treatment room from a severe adductor strain, performances of this calibre are guaranteed to shake up the local ecosystem. 

READ ALSO: Forget the history books: Doma United and Barau FC are Rewriting Nigerian Football 

Eric Chelle, Super Eagles head coach || Imago
Eric Chelle, Super Eagles head coach || Imago

While Eric Chelle endures a complex European injury crisis ahead of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, the home-based national team coaching crew will undoubtedly be keeping a very close eye on Zulkifilu to see if this lethal streak can be sustained.

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