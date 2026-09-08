Tyrique George: Nigeria Super Eagles inbound star drops brutal truth bomb on Man United after stoppage-time drama

The young forward, who ignited a chaotic late-game goal fest at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, revealed the team always knew they could break United's resistance.

The Brutal Strike: Tyrique George leveled the scores in the 83rd minute by simply striking the ball with maximum power, sending it straight into the top corner past Senne Lammens.

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The Euro Ambition: The highly rated youngster stated that securing results against top-tier opposition is vital if Everton are to achieve their ultimate season goal of qualifying for European football.

The Final Standings: The dramatic, stoppage-time draw keeps Everton completely unbeaten in eighth place with 5 points, while Manchester United sit slightly behind in eleventh with 4 points.

Everton’s rising star Tyrique George has revealed the fearless mindset that allowed the Toffees to snatch a dramatic point from the jaws of defeat against Manchester United.

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The Premier League witnessed absolute cinema at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, and 20-year-old Nigerian-eligible sensation was right at the centre of the chaos.

In a frantic Matchweek 3 clash that looked dead at halftime, Everton and Manchester United traded heavy blows in a second-half explosion that ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Tyrique George was the man of the match.

While United thought they had the game on lock multiple times, George proved that this new-look Everton side possesses a different type of resilience, completely shifting the momentum with a world-class finish that left the Red Devils reeling.

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The Insane 10-Minute Meltdown That Shook the Premier League

After a scoreless and sluggish opening 45 minutes, Bryan Mbeumo opened the floodgates for Manchester United in the 47th minute, curling a beautiful strike past the keeper after some smooth link-up play with Kobbie Mainoo.

With Everton chasing the game in the 83rd minute, Hayden Hackney found George in space, and the young winger did not hesitate.

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George cut inside and unleashed an absolute rocket directly into the top corner. When quizzed about the tactical thinking behind his world-class finish.

George’s equaliser set off an absolute avalanche of late drama, with three goals flying in during the final ten minutes of play.

Substitute Benjamin Sesko momentarily restored United’s lead in the 88th minute off a Luke Shaw cross, with United thinking they had locked down all three points.

But Everton sub Ainsley Maitland-Niles struck a cinematic, first-time rocket from deep in the 96th minute to secure an undefeated status for the Toffees.

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The chaotic result keeps Everton sitting pretty in 8th place with 5 points, while United languishes in 11th with just 4 points.

Tyrique George v Man United. ⚡️✨ pic.twitter.com/5gaYGLTtKt — Everton (@Everton) September 7, 2026

"I Just Hit It As Hard As I Could"—Tyrique George Breaks Down His Stunning Strike

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Speaking on the mindset behind his stunning equaliser into the top corner, George admitted the team never lost faith against the Manchester giants.

"We just knew that we could get back into the game, that's what we did," George stated. "I just hit the ball as hard as I could; I'm happy."