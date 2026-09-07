Arsenal make transfer decision on Gyokeres

Premier League champions Arsenal have taken an institutional position on Viktor Gyokeres's future.

Arsenal have reportedly established their stance regarding the future of striker Viktor Gyökeres, stating he is not available for transfer despite losing his starting position to Kai Havertz.

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The club will refuse to sanction a sale during the upcoming January transfer window unless they secure a superior replacement, prioritising squad depth for their 2026/27 Premier League title defence.

Arsenal clarify Gyokeres position

Rumours circulated regarding a departure after Gyökeres completed his debut season following his £64 million transfer from Sporting CP in 2025.

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Despite reports suggesting discussions with Saudi Pro League clubs regarding a swap deal for Ivan Toney, Arsenal executives maintain they have no desire to weaken Mikel Arteta's attacking options.

The board considers the Sweden international a squad player and will only entertain offers if an upgrade is acquired first, according to Team Talk.

Gyokeres loses starting role to Havertz

The striker has struggled for playing time during the current campaign, failing to start a Premier League match.

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Arteta prefers to utilise Havertz as his central forward. The 27-year-old Germany international scored his third goal in four matches during Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Chelsea on September 6, 2026, where Gyökeres managed a 13-minute cameo off the bench.

Havertz's work rate, defensive contribution, and link-up play have cemented his status in the starting lineup, leaving Gyökeres restricted to 27 total minutes across Arsenal's opening four fixtures.

Failed Alvarez swap attempt

Arsenal's transfer stance stems from their inability to secure a replacement during the summer window.

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The club attempted to sign Argentine forward Julián Álvarez from Atlético Madrid, offering €100 million plus Gyökeres in a swap deal.