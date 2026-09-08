Super Falcons set to get new coach today
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is expected to announce a new Super Falcons head coach in Abuja today, with preparations for next month's 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers against Comoros gathering pace following the dismissal of Justine Madugu.
The coaching change comes after Nigeria's disappointing 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign, where the Super Falcons failed to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in the tournament's history.
NFF expected to confirm new coach
Sources within Nigeria's football administration indicate that the announcement is expected in Abuja, although it remains unclear whether the federation will hold a formal unveiling ceremony.
A senior source at the National Sports Commission (NSC) told PUNCH Sports Extra that the appointment has become urgent because of the team's upcoming international commitments.
“You know we have an important Olympic qualifier, so we need a new coach, who will be announced any moment now,” the source said.
Another source added that while the NSC is overseeing the transition process, the official announcement is expected shortly.
“The NSC is in charge, and I am not sure if there will be an unveiling, but an announcement is imminent," the source added.
Comoros await the Super Falcons
The Super Falcons' immediate focus will be a two-legged Olympic qualifier against Comoros, with both fixtures scheduled to take place at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State.
The first leg is schedule for October 9 and Second Leg for October 13.
Hosting both matches at the same venue gives Nigeria home advantage throughout the tie as the Super Falcons begin their journey towards qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games.