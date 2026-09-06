Ajax boss sends Chelle Arokodare warning

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle is expected to lean on Tolu Arokodare for September's AFCON qualifiers

Ajax manager Míchel Sánchez has issued a timely warning to Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle after explaining why Tolu Arokodare was substituted during the club’s 3-1 defeat to PSV.

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Despite scoring Ajax’s only goal, the Nigerian striker was withdrawn after just over an hour following concerns over his energy and overall contribution.

Míchel demands more from Arokodare

Arokodare had entered the PSV clash in impressive form, having already scored four goals for Ajax before adding another to his tally against their fierce rivals. However, Míchel was unhappy with some aspects of the striker’s performance and replaced him with Kasper Dolberg as Ajax searched for a way back into the contest.

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“Due to a lack of energy. He is a player we all support. Perhaps he wasn't playing at his best level and we needed fresh legs to press and try to find space in behind the defense,” Míchel said.

The Spanish coach also revealed that he had specifically asked Arokodare to do more as Ajax’s focal point.

“We said that he would be important as a focal point. He had to enable us to hold onto the ball and allow us to play as a team. I wasn't pleased with his first actions,” he added.

Míchel subsequently demanded greater determination from the Nigerian, adding, “Ultimately, I am very passionate, and so is he. From the sidelines, we see everything much more clearly. I have asked him to put more determination and energy into his actions,” he concluded.

Chelle must take note ahead of AFCON qualifiers

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Despite the criticism, Arokodare’s goalscoring form remains a major positive. His strike against PSV took his Ajax tally to five goals since arriving in Amsterdam.

The 25-year-old could soon find himself carrying an even greater responsibility for Nigeria, with injuries to Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu leaving Chelle with fewer established options up front ahead of the September AFCON qualifiers.

That makes Míchel’s assessment particularly relevant for the Super Eagles coach. Arokodare clearly knows where the net is, but if he is to lead Nigeria’s attack, Chelle will need more than goals.