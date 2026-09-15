Advertisement

‘You need a top-class goalkeeper’ - Scholes claims Man United cannot win the title with Lammens

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:44 - 15 September 2026
Scholes claims Man United cannot win the title
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has voiced his reservations about goalkeeper Senne Lammens, suggesting that the club cannot win the Premier League without a truly world-class player between the posts.
Advertisement

Lammens joined United last summer in a £21.7 million transfer from Royal Antwerp and has established himself as the team's first-choice keeper.

Advertisement

The Belgian goalkeeper was in action for United against rivals Manchester City in their Derby clash last weekend.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford, making it their second defeat in the new campaign.

Scholes asks Man United to get a new goalkeeper

Advertisement

Scholes remains unconvinced about the ability of Lammens despite fans singing his praises.

"What team have you seen win the Premier League without a top-class goalkeeper?" Scholes questioned on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Football. 

Paul Scholes, Man United legend || imago
Paul Scholes, Man United legend || imago

"Lammens might be that, I don't know. I think the jury's probably still out on that, and then you build from the back four."

The 24-year-old Belgian has previously expressed his ambition to build a long and successful career at Old Trafford, aiming to emulate club icons like Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

Advertisement

However, Scholes pointed to title-winning sides to emphasise his point, particularly after Lammens was beaten by Erling Haaland in the recent Manchester derby.

"You need a top-class goalkeeper," he reiterated. "You think of Liverpool's team with Alisson, Raya at Arsenal, Man United with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar. They've all got brilliant, brilliant goalkeepers."

Man United goalkeeper Lammens || Imago
Man United goalkeeper Lammens || Imago
Advertisement

Scholes concluded by stressing the importance of a solid defensive foundation. "You start from the back, of course you do. “It's the way Arsenal started three or four years ago; defensively they have been absolutely brilliant."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Rodri right off chance of Barcelona winning the UCL
Football
15.09.2026
We cannot win it - Rodri right off chance of Barcelona winning the Champions League
Morata believes Yamal deserves to win Ballon d'Or award
Football
15.09.2026
‘He was dominating Europe’ - Morata believes Yamal deserves to win Ballon d'Or award
Vinicius Jr. and girlfriend mourn death of bodyguard, his wife
Lifestyle
15.09.2026
Vinicius Jr. and girlfriend mourn death of bodyguard, his wife after tragic motorbike accident
Jose Mourinho wants another win for Real Madrid.
Football
15.09.2026
LaLiga: ‘The only way' – How Elche can shock Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid
De Zerbi confirms striker is frozen out
Premier League
15.09.2026
‘Richarlison will not play even if he's available’ - De Zerbi confirms striker is frozen out of the squad
Scholes claims Man United cannot win the title
Premier League
15.09.2026
‘You need a top-class goalkeeper’ - Scholes claims Man United cannot win the title with Lammens