‘You need a top-class goalkeeper’ - Scholes claims Man United cannot win the title with Lammens

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has voiced his reservations about goalkeeper Senne Lammens, suggesting that the club cannot win the Premier League without a truly world-class player between the posts.

Lammens joined United last summer in a £21.7 million transfer from Royal Antwerp and has established himself as the team's first-choice keeper.

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The Belgian goalkeeper was in action for United against rivals Manchester City in their Derby clash last weekend.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford, making it their second defeat in the new campaign.

Scholes asks Man United to get a new goalkeeper

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Scholes remains unconvinced about the ability of Lammens despite fans singing his praises.

"What team have you seen win the Premier League without a top-class goalkeeper?" Scholes questioned on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Football.

Paul Scholes, Man United legend || imago

"Lammens might be that, I don't know. I think the jury's probably still out on that, and then you build from the back four."

The 24-year-old Belgian has previously expressed his ambition to build a long and successful career at Old Trafford, aiming to emulate club icons like Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

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However, Scholes pointed to title-winning sides to emphasise his point, particularly after Lammens was beaten by Erling Haaland in the recent Manchester derby.

"You need a top-class goalkeeper," he reiterated. "You think of Liverpool's team with Alisson, Raya at Arsenal, Man United with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar. They've all got brilliant, brilliant goalkeepers."

Man United goalkeeper Lammens || Imago

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