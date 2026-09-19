Super Eagles more than ready for Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau — Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman has declared that the Super Eagles are fully focused and determined to start their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with positive results.

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The three-time African champions will then travel to Bissau to face Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday, 29 September.

Lookman, who has been in fine form for Atlético Madrid, admitted that both opponents will present difficult challenges but insisted the team is prepared to take maximum points from the opening double-header.

“The whole team is really looking forward to it. Two very important matches are coming up, and the opponents are, of course, tough to face,” the winger told SportyTV.

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Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman || Image credit: Imago

“But we’re eager to win both of these games. We know the matches will be difficult, but we’ll do everything we can to achieve it.”

Eric Chelle’s side are aiming to lay a strong foundation early in the qualifying phase as they target a place at the 2027 AFCON finals.

Meanwhile, Chelle has handed three players their first Super Eagles call-ups as Nigeria begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

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🚨 OFFICIEL : La liste des Super Eagles porte les qualifications à la CAN 2027 & le match amical face à la Russie ! 🇳🇬🦅



La liste pour le match face à la Russie est majoritairement composée de joueurs U23. 👶🏾 pic.twitter.com/G2orQCi5yD — Naija Football 🇳🇬 (@NaijaFootball_) September 17, 2026