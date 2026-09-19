'We need him' - Simeone desperate for Lookman to turn up against Real Madrid

Diego Simeone insists Atletico Madrid need unpredictable Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman at his best for Sunday's La Liga clash against Real Madrid

Diego Simeone has made it clear that Atletico Madrid will need Ademola Lookman at his best when they face Real Madrid in Sunday’s La Liga showdown at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

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The Nigerian winger has endured a difficult start to the new campaign, but his manager still sees him as a player capable of producing something different when Atletico need it most.

Simeone backs unpredictable Lookman

Lookman joined Atletico during the winter transfer window after ending his spell with Atalanta, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Spanish giants.

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The former African Footballer of the Year quickly demonstrated why Simeone wanted him, contributing nine goals and four assists in 24 appearances across all competitions during the second half of last season.

His pace, close control and willingness to attack defenders give Atletico a dimension they do not always possess, particularly around the edge of the penalty area.

That unpredictability is precisely why Simeone continues to trust the 28-year-old despite his slow start this season, with Lookman managing just one goal in seven appearances.

"He's a player with a profile we don't often have. He's the most unpredictable in one-on-one situations on the edge of the box," Simeone said at Saturday's press conference, via Marca.

Lookman has history against Real Madrid

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Simeone also stressed that Lookman’s importance will not depend on how long he remains on the pitch against Atletico’s city rivals.

"We need him whether he plays 60, 70, or however many minutes. He's been very good for us since he arrived, and although his start to the season hasn't been what he'd like, we still need him," he added.

There is also reason for Atletico supporters to expect Lookman to feel comfortable in this particular fixture.