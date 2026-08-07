Official: Diomande, Ronaldo, Bellingham — Real Madrid’s 5 most expensive players

The blockbuster switch from RB Leipzig does not just establish the 19-year-old winger as the most expensive African footballer of all time, but it also forcefully shatters club records, dethroning icons like Jude Bellingham, Eden Hazard, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Here is the official top five breakdown.

The financial hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu has been completely blown to pieces following the arrival of Cote d’Ivoire’s Yan Diomande.

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Real Madrid’s blockbuster acquisition of Ivorian teenage sensation Yan Diomande has shattered the club's all-time records, establishing a staggering new benchmark for global football.

Los Blancos finalised a massive agreement with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for an initial guaranteed base fee of €125 million, but highly achievable performance-related add-ons will comfortably drive the full package up to a breathtaking €140 million.

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The historic deal instantly crowns the 19-year-old winger as the most expensive signing in Real Madrid’s illustrious history and the most expensive African footballer of all time, capping off a meteoric rise from Spanish minnows CD Leganés just twelve months ago.

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The New Top 5: Real Madrid's Most Expensive Signings Ever

Diomande’s multi-million Euro arrival completely alters the historical leaderboard, pushing legendary modern icons further down the financial standings:

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Yan Diomande (2026) - €140M total package

LaLiga gaints Real Madrid committed to a guaranteed €125m base on a seven-year contract until 2033.

The deal includes €10m tied to team appearances and Champions League targets, alongside €5m linked to individual milestones like a Ballon d'Or podium finish.

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Jude Bellingham (2023) - €134M total package

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid | IMAGO

The English midfield maestro arrived from Borussia Dortmund on a €103m base, with up to €30.9m in add-ons triggered by La Liga titles, European crowns, and FIFA FIFPRO World XI inclusions.

Eden Hazard (2019) - €120.8M+ total package

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Signed from Chelsea for an upfront €100m base fee, performance add-ons topped out around €20.8m before his unfortunate injury struggles cut his career short.

Gareth Bale (2013) - €101M total package

The Welsh wizard joined from Tottenham Hotspur for a then-record fee, which Real Madrid paid off in four equal annual instalments.

Cristiano Ronaldo (2009) - €94M total package

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Cristiano Ronaldo is considered by many as the greatest player of the 21st century. | Imago

The ultimate Portuguese goal-machine set a historic world record when Madrid paid Manchester United a flat, upfront lump-sum fee to secure his services.

TURKISH SLAM: Before tracking Diomande's first training session in Spain, read why Super Eagles icon Victor Osimhen has absolutely zero reasons to fear Mohamed Salah's move to Turkey.

Diomande is now the most expensive player in Real Madrid's history.



African man 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/b9j7mnQ3Qc — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) August 6, 2026

The Elite Honorable Mentions

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The historical financial spending does not stop at the top five. French midfield anchor Aurelien Tchouameni firmly occupies the number six slot following his 2022 move from Monaco, which cost an initial €80m base plus €20m in add-ons to reach a cool €100m total package.

Zinedine Zidane is among the football greats after success with Real Madrid and France. || Reuter

Rounding off the top seven is managerial legend Zinedine Zidane, whose iconic 2001 switch from Juventus cost a staggering €77.5, a fee that stood untouched as a world record for nearly a decade.