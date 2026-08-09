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Liverpool star opens up on Iraola's coaching

23:51 - 09 August 2026
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Andoni Iraola || Imago
Andoni Iraola || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has received endorsement from one of his players.
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Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz has endorsed the vision of new manager Andoni Iraola, expressing optimism after a tumultuous debut season at Anfield.

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​Speaking after Liverpool's 3-2 pre-season defeat to AS Monaco, the 23-year-old Germany international offered a glowing assessment of the Spanish coach, noting that the squad is already responding positively to his methods.

​Wirtz embraces the new regime

​The playmaker highlighted Iraola's impressive track record in the Premier League as a source of confidence for the dressing room.

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“The last three years he did at Bournemouth, you could see what he can do with the team,” Wirtz said in comments made to Sky Sports.

​He added that the transition has been seamless on a personal level. “Of course we are looking forward to working with him. The first couple of weeks, I can just say that I'm enjoying it. It’s only been two weeks I’m in training but I’m enjoying and I like the idea of football he has.”

Liverpool sign Florian Wirtz || X

​The Arne Slot collapse

​Iraola’s arrival is a reset for Liverpool following a disastrous 2025/26 campaign under former manager Arne Slot.

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​Despite unexpectedly winning the 2024/25 Premier League title in his first season, Slot rapidly lost control of the dressing room the following year. 

The Reds plummeted to a fifth-place league finish, conceding a staggering 78 goals across all competitions and 53 in the Premier League alone.

​This spectacular collapse ultimately forced the Liverpool hierarchy to dismiss the Dutchman and trigger Iraola's departure from Bournemouth, where he had successfully managed from 2023 to 2026.

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