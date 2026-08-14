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Barcelona consider Luis Suarez signing as alternative to Osimhen, Alvarez

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 10:42 - 14 August 2026
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LaLiga giants Barcelona are reportedly considering a late move for Luis Suarez as an alternative to Victor Osimhen and Julian Alvarez
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Barcelona have reportedly added Sporting CP striker Luis Suarez to their shortlist as they prepare for the possibility of missing out on Julian Alvarez.

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The Catalan giants have already ruled out Victor Osimhen, leaving the Colombian forward as one of the alternatives they could explore if their preferred target remains unavailable.

Suarez emerges as Barcelona option

Barcelona continue to prioritise Alvarez as their preferred option for the centre-forward position, but negotiations could force the club to consider alternatives.

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According to reports, Sporting striker Suarez has now officially been added to Barcelona's transfer shortlist. The move would not be straightforward, however, with Suarez considered an important player for the Portuguese club.

Barcelona are not yet ready to abandon their pursuit of Alvarez and intend to remain focused on the Argentina international for now. The club plans to assess Suarez and other potential candidates from next week if discussions over Alvarez remain stalled.

With Atletico Madrid continuing to insist that Alvarez is not for sale, Barcelona could soon be forced to make a decision over whether to wait for their preferred target or move for another striker.

Osimhen remains out of Barcelona plans

The development is also significant for Victor Osimhen, who has been repeatedly linked with Barcelona amid uncertainty over their search for a new striker.

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However, it was earlier reported that the Nigerian has never been a priority or genuine option for the Catalan club. Osimhen, who currently plays for Galatasaray, has reportedly been offered to Barcelona several times, but the club do not believe his profile fits what they are looking for.

Barcelona's preference for younger and more affordable options means Osimhen is unlikely to be considered even if their pursuit of Alvarez collapses.

That could benefit Arsenal and Tottenham, who are both admirers of the Nigeria international. Arsenal have discussed a potential Osimhen deal with Galatasaray, while Tottenham are also monitoring his situation.

With Suarez now joining Barcelona's shortlist, the Catalan club appear increasingly prepared for life after Alvarez should Atletico refuse to negotiate.

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