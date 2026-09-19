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We lacked respect — Arteta explains reason for Brighton defeat

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:04 - 19 September 2026
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta questioned his side's technical output following the defeat to Brighton.
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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has cited poor technical execution and a lack of respect for the game as the primary reasons behind his side's 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

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 The defending champions arrived at the AmEx Stadium on September 19 boasting a 100 per cent record across all competitions in the 2026/27 campaign but were uncharacteristically dismantled by the Seagulls' relentless high press. 

Brighton secure commanding victory 

Pascal Groß opened the scoring in the 31st minute from outside the penalty area, before Charalampos Kostoulas doubled the advantage on the stroke of half-time. 

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Chema Andrés added a third in the 57th minute, heading home unmarked to compound a miserable afternoon for the Gunners' typically steely defence. 

Arteta demands improvement 

Speaking to Sky Sports following the defeat, Arteta expressed deep frustration with his team's performance against the home side. 

"A really disappointing result and performance," Arteta stated. "Brighton were another gear up from us. We were extremely poor technically and not respecting the game."

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 The Spaniard also acknowledged the quality of the opposition, noting that Brighton thoroughly deserved the three points after punishing Arsenal's sloppy distribution. 

"Credit to Brighton. They went up another gear. It's a big lesson to learn," Arteta added. "It doesn't take away from what the team has done the last few weeks. But now we have to make sure we learn the lesson because this can happen again." 

International break provides reset 

The result marks Arsenal's first defeat of the season and shatters the aura of invincibility surrounding the squad following their seven-game winning streak. 

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The squad will now have to stew on the heavy defeat for three weeks, as the upcoming international break pauses club football. 

The extended hiatus provides Arteta an opportunity to work out the tactical and defensive kinks before Arsenal return to Premier League action against Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on October 10.

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