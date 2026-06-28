Man City favourites to sign Morocco World Cup breakout star

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Morocco midfield sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer.

The 18-year-old is one of the most highly rated young players in Ligue 1, and his performances were impressive enough to earn him a place in Morocco's World Cup squad this summer.

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The teenager was already attracting significant interest before the tournament began, with Arsenal understood to have maintained regular contact with his camp since January last year.

Manchester City favourites to sign Morocco star Bouaddi

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Now, reports from Spain indicate that Manchester City have also entered the picture, with sources claiming the Premier League champions have held direct talks with Lille over a potential transfer.

City are already closing in on a £116 million deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, but appear keen to bolster their options in the centre of the park further.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, a move this summer is unlikely. City's preference is understood to be to sign the player now and loan him back to Lille for the 2026-27 season, with Romano stating that the club views Bouaddi as a genuine target for the summer of 2027 rather than an immediate acquisition.

🚨🇲🇦 Update from Fabrizio Romano:



Manchester City want to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille now but will keep him on loan there for the coming season before bringing him in by 2027. 👀 pic.twitter.com/GfQZRTA7zc — City Exclusives (@city_exclusives) June 28, 2026

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Bouaddi himself has remained focused on matters closer to hand. Speaking to The Athletic, he said: