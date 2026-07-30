Nigeria Super Falcons: Why did you cut your hair, Chiamaka Nnadozie?
Chiamaka Nnadozie is under unusual scrutiny after Nigeria’s surprise 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their WAFCON 2026 opener.
The Super Falcons goalkeeper, widely regarded as Africa’s best, endured a difficult night as Nigeria conceded three goals in a WAFCON match for the first time.
For a player known for her consistency and composure for club and country, it was a rare lapse against the WAFCON debutants.
Nnadozie under scrutiny from fans
Nnadozie, who is also a Ballon d’Or nominee, has long been one of the first names on the Nigeria team sheet, but this result brought fresh questions after a performance that fell well below her usual standard.
The reaction from fans was immediate and unforgiving. Many focused on the goals Nigeria conceded, while others pointed to her new low-cut hairstyle after she removed her dreads, turning a bad night on the pitch into a wider online discussion about her appearance.
Some supporters were blunt in their criticism. Comments such as “Make she go collect back her dreads abeg” and “Who told chiamaka to cut her dreads?” reflected the anger in the aftermath of the defeat, while others simply questioned the change in look itself.
Chaimaka Nnadozie— MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) July 28, 2026
This is not a performance! pic.twitter.com/oGTZktFrHZ
Still, the bigger issue remains Nigeria’s result, not her hairstyle. The Super Falcons were stunned by debutants Malawi, and the team now faces pressure to recover quickly before their next group game against Zambia.
Nnadozie has built her reputation on resilience, so this will be a test of both character and response.
One poor outing does not erase what she has done for Nigeria, but it has made the spotlight much harsher than usual.