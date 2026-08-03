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Pochettino extends U.S. Men’s National team deal after World Cup success

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:01 - 03 August 2026
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Pochettino will continue leading the United States national team after signing a new deal through the 2030 World Cup.
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Mauricio Pochettino has committed his future to the United States Men’s National Team after signing a new contract that will keep him as head coach through the 2030 FIFA World Cup, U.S. Soccer announced on Monday.

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USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino | Credit: IMAGO

The new agreement extends the Argentine coach’s stay beyond his original deal, which was scheduled to expire after the 2026 World Cup.

The decision comes after Pochettino guided the United States to an impressive campaign at this year’s tournament, leading the team to the Round of 16.

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Pochettino continues USMNT project

Pochettino was appointed as United States head coach in 2024 following his departure from Premier League side Chelsea.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain manager was brought in to develop a more competitive American team capable of challenging the world’s top football nations.

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Known for his aggressive pressing style, attacking approach, and emphasis on player development, Pochettino quickly made an impact with the national team.

USA manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Under his leadership, the USMNT finished top of their World Cup group before advancing to the knockout stages.

U.S. praises Pochettino’s vision

U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson expressed confidence in extending Pochettino’s contract, highlighting the shared ambition between the coach and the federation.

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“Mauricio and his staff believe in the future of soccer in the United States and our new project allows us to build on progress of the USMNT and the momentum of U.S. Soccer,” Batson said.

The federation believes retaining Pochettino will provide stability as the United States prepares for future international competitions, including the 2030 World Cup.

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