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Diomande can surpass Yamal – LaLiga star declares ahead of potential Real Madrid move

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:10 - 02 August 2026
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Ivorian star Yan Diomande has been tipped to surpass Barcelona's Lamine Yamal if he moves to Real Madrid
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Real Madrid target Yan Diomande has received another huge endorsement ahead of his expected move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with former teammate Sergio Gonzalez boldly claiming the Ivorian wonderkid could one day surpass Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal.

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The Leganes captain, who watched Diomande's rapid rise up close, believes the teenage winger possesses the talent and mentality to reach the very top of world football.

Former teammate backs Diomande to eclipse Yamal

Diomande is widely expected to complete a high-profile move from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid after emerging as one of Europe's brightest young stars.

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Speaking about the 19-year-old's potential, Gonzalez admitted his opinion might sound controversial but insisted Diomande has all the attributes to become an even better player than Yamal.

"Honestly, yes [Diomande can overtake Lamine]. It may sound crazy, but looking at his development, I see him at that level," Gonzalez said.

The Leganes skipper acknowledged that the Barcelona winger currently has the advantage of experience and consistency at the highest level but believes Diomande can bridge that gap if given the same opportunities.

"Lamine has had more continuity and has been proving it for longer, but if Yan gets that opportunity, I think he can reach his level and even surpass him."

'He's a phenomenon' — Gonzalez declares

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Gonzalez reserved his biggest praise for Diomande's natural ability, describing the youngster as a special talent with virtually unlimited potential.

The defender believes the Ivorian possesses the qualities needed to thrive under the pressure that comes with representing one of the world's biggest clubs.

"He's exceptionally gifted and his potential is enormous. He's a phenomenon," Gonzalez added. Diomande's stock has soared following impressive performances in the Bundesliga and on the international stage, attracting strong interest from Real Madrid.

If the move goes through, the teenager will arrive in Madrid carrying enormous expectations, with some already tipping him to become one of the defining stars of the next generation alongside the likes of Lamine Yamal.

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