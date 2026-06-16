World Cup Drama: Tunisia replace Lamouchi with Renard following 5-1 defeat

Tunisia appointed experienced French coach Hervé Renard to rescue their World Cup campaign.

Tunisia have made one of the most dramatic decisions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by dismissing head coach Sabri Lamouchi after only one match and appointing experienced French tactician Hervé Renard as his replacement.

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Hervé Renard || Eurosports

The decision follows the Carthage Eagles' crushing 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their opening Group F encounter.

Federation acts swiftly

The Tunisian Football Federation confirmed Lamouchi's departure late Monday, ending his brief and troubled spell in charge of the national team.

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In an official statement, the federation announced that Renard would take over immediately and lead the team for the remainder of the World Cup campaign.

"The agreement ties the renowned French coach to the team until the end of the current World Cup campaign," the statement read.

Officials also revealed that discussions regarding a longer-term project will take place after the tournament.

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"Both parties have agreed to begin negotiations after the tournament to design a long-term project."

Tunisia have appointed Herve Renard as their new head coach after Sabri Lamouchi was sacked just one game into the World Cup 🏆



Lamouchi was fired just hours after Tunisia's 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their opening Group F fixture on Monday ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UFpC9aSheK — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 16, 2026

With Tunisia facing a must-win situation in their remaining group matches, federation officials stressed the urgency behind the appointment.

"The urgency of the schedule leaves no room for delay, and the new coach has no time to lose," the statement added.

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Renard is expected to oversee his first training session almost immediately after being formally introduced to the media.

The decision is being described as one of the most remarkable managerial changes in World Cup history.

Renard's World Cup Experience

Tunisia will now rely on one of international football's most respected tournament specialists. Renard has built a reputation as a coach capable of inspiring underdog teams on the biggest stage.

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The Frenchman previously guided Morocco at the 2018 FIFA World Cup before leading Saudi Arabia to one of the greatest upsets in football history when they defeated eventual champions Argentina at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.