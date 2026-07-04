Man United to battle Man City for Nigerian teenager starring at Arsenal

The Manchester Clubs are on the hunt for one of Arsenal's Nigerian teenage sensations

A massive transfer battle is brewing in the Northwest as Manchester City and Manchester United prepare to go head-to-head for the signature of Arsenal's highly-rated Nigerian teenager, Mishel Nduka.

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The 16-year-old midfield prodigy is currently exploring his options away from North London following the expiration of his contract at Hale End.

Manchester City Emerge as Frontrunners for Hale End Starlet

Nduka, who is widely regarded as one of the top central midfielders in the country within his age group, only moved to Arsenal from Charlton Athletic last September.

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Despite his short stint with the Gunners, his meteoric rise prompted the Arsenal hierarchy to offer him significantly improved terms to secure his long-term future.

However, the allure of the Etihad Stadium has heavily complicated matters for the London club. Manchester City have positioned themselves at the front of the queue for the dual-national teenager.

The Cityzens view Nduka as the ideal replacement to protect their academy ranks, particularly as they brace for the potential departures of several high-profile youth stars over the current summer window.

United and Premier League Rivals Alerted to Contract Situation

The race for the highly sought-after midfielder is far from a one-team affair. Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur are all fully aware of Nduka's delicate contract situation and are closely monitoring developments.

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The brewing battle between the Manchester giants carries an added layer of psychological intrigue this summer.

While City are aggressively pursuing Arsenal's Nigerian starlet, Manchester United are separately locked in advanced negotiations to poach highly-rated youth midfielder David Eze directly from City's academy.