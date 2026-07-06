We will be a better team - Galatasaray assures Osimhen amid transfer rumours

Turkish football journalist Levent Tüzemen has reported that Galatasaray's leadership has promised Victor Osimhen the club will build a more competitive team for the upcoming season, as speculation about the star striker's future intensifies.

This reported assurance comes as Osimhen attracts significant interest from several of Europe's top clubs following another stellar year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nigerian international's future has become a major topic of discussion in the summer transfer window, with Galatasaray seemingly determined to persuade their prized asset to stay.

Clubs such as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, and Arsenal have all been linked with the former African Footballer of the Year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Galatasaray’s promise to Osimhen

Speaking on the Libero TV YouTube channel, Tüzemen detailed the commitment made by the club's management to the forward.

"Victor Osimhen received a promise from the Galatasaray management that, 'We will be a better team next season,'" Tüzemen stated, as reported by habersarikirmizi.com.

Victor Osimhen | Imago

Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently last summer in a deal worth €75 million, a record for the Turkish Süper Lig.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is currently under contract with the club for another three years and has claimed he is not leaving the club soon.