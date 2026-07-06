Advertisement

We will be a better team - Galatasaray assures Osimhen amid transfer rumours

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:43 - 06 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Galatasaray assures Osimhen amid transfer rumours
Turkish football journalist Levent Tüzemen has reported that Galatasaray's leadership has promised Victor Osimhen the club will build a more competitive team for the upcoming season, as speculation about the star striker's future intensifies.
Advertisement

This reported assurance comes as Osimhen attracts significant interest from several of Europe's top clubs following another stellar year. 

Advertisement

The Nigerian international's future has become a major topic of discussion in the summer transfer window, with Galatasaray seemingly determined to persuade their prized asset to stay.

Clubs such as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, and Arsenal have all been linked with the former African Footballer of the Year. 

Advertisement

Galatasaray’s promise to Osimhen

Speaking on the Libero TV YouTube channel, Tüzemen detailed the commitment made by the club's management to the forward.

"Victor Osimhen received a promise from the Galatasaray management that, 'We will be a better team next season,'" Tüzemen stated, as reported by habersarikirmizi.com.

Victor Osimhen | Imago
Victor Osimhen | Imago

Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently last summer in a deal worth €75 million, a record for the Turkish Süper Lig. 

Advertisement

He is currently under contract with the club for another three years and has claimed he is not leaving the club soon.

His impressive form, which included 30 goal contributions in 33 appearances, has made him a highly sought-after talent.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Neymar calls an end to Brazil’s international career
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
‘It is now over’ - Neymar calls an end to international career with Brazil
Tuchel slams FIFA’s decision to overturn Balogun’s red card
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
‘Where does this end?’ - Tuchel slams FIFA’s decision to overturn Balogun’s red card
Oliseh slams Seleção after shock World Cup exit
2026 FIFA World Cup
06.07.2026
'The Brazil we knew is gone' - Oliseh slams Seleção after shock World Cup exit
Galatasaray assures Osimhen amid transfer rumours
Super Eagles
06.07.2026
We will be a better team - Galatasaray assures Osimhen amid transfer rumours
World Cup Goals: Harry Kane Overtakes German Legend, Ronaldo Is Next
Football
06.07.2026
World Cup Goals: Harry Kane overtakes German legend, Ronaldo is next
2026 World Cup: What Man City star Erling Haaland said after destroying Brazil
Football
06.07.2026
2026 World Cup: What Man City star Erling Haaland said after destroying Brazil