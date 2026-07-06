We will be a better team - Galatasaray assures Osimhen amid transfer rumours
This reported assurance comes as Osimhen attracts significant interest from several of Europe's top clubs following another stellar year.
The Nigerian international's future has become a major topic of discussion in the summer transfer window, with Galatasaray seemingly determined to persuade their prized asset to stay.
Clubs such as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, and Arsenal have all been linked with the former African Footballer of the Year.
Galatasaray’s promise to Osimhen
Speaking on the Libero TV YouTube channel, Tüzemen detailed the commitment made by the club's management to the forward.
"Victor Osimhen received a promise from the Galatasaray management that, 'We will be a better team next season,'" Tüzemen stated, as reported by habersarikirmizi.com.
Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently last summer in a deal worth €75 million, a record for the Turkish Süper Lig.
He is currently under contract with the club for another three years and has claimed he is not leaving the club soon.
His impressive form, which included 30 goal contributions in 33 appearances, has made him a highly sought-after talent.