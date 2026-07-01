'Imagine Osimhen in that front line' — How Super Eagles star became Africa's biggest 2026 World Cup 'what if'

Ivory Coast’s defeat to Norway has sparked a bigger conversation about African football, with fans arguing that the continent still lacks a truly ruthless finisher on the biggest stage. Many believe a striker like Victor Osimhen could have changed the story.

Ivory Coast’s heartbreaking loss to Erling Haaland’s Norway did more than end one team’s hopes, it reopened an old and uncomfortable debate about African strikers.

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Across social media, fans were quick to point out that while Africa has no shortage of talent, it still often lacks the one thing that decides the biggest matches: a killer in front of goal.

The conversation quickly turned to Victor Osimhen, with many supporters imagining what could happen if Africa’s top sides had a striker of his type leading the line.

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The mood was equal parts admiration and frustration, with fans feeling that a world-class finisher could be the missing piece in the continent’s World Cup puzzle.

🚨🇨🇮 Out of the 10 African teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup, three have now been eliminated, with Ivory Coast becoming the latest to exit after a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 32.



Who do you think will join Morocco in the Round of 16? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ltRDULWWj1 — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) June 30, 2026

Fans want a true finisher

One fan said it plainly: “Africa needs to start grooming finishers. The continent lacks top strikers. It’s fatal to their ambitions.”

That sentiment cut through much of the reaction, because it reflected a broader feeling that African teams often create enough to compete, but not enough to punish.

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Another supporter put it even more directly: “Imagine someone as dangerous as Osimhen in the front for Cote d’Ivoire.”

His position captured the heart of the debate, the belief that African teams are not far away, but still need a ruthless goalscorer to match their athleticism, pace and power.

The Osimhen effect

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Osimhen’s name kept coming up because he represents exactly the kind of striker fans feel Africa needs more of. Strong, aggressive, instinctive and dangerous in the box.

He is the sort of forward who can change a game with one chance, and that kind of edge is priceless in tournament football.

Osimhen looking frustrated || Imago

Supporters also used the moment to reflect on the wider history of African finishing talent. One fan wrote: “Samuel Eto was the last lethal finisher Africa had produced if you ask me.” Another added: “All the African teams lack a clinical finisher.”

There was even some pushback aimed at Norway, with one fan insisting teams like them “ought NOT to qualify for R16” because Ivory Coast had supposedly outplayed them.

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Samuel Eto'o and Geremi Njitap | Imago

But beneath the frustration was a more serious point: African football still needs more strikers who can turn promise into progress.

The quote that summed it up best was simple and sharp: “You can only hear of goal keeper school but not striker school or academy.” It felt like a joke, but it also landed because it spoke to a real gap in development.