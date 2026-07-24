'I must be going crazy' - Paredes hints at quitting Argentina after World Cup heartbreak
Just days after Argentina fell to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, Paredes made a startling admission about his career with the national team.
He disclosed that he played through the latter stages of the tournament with a fractured rib sustained in a match against Egypt.
The Argentine player saw his team suffer a 1-0 defeat against Spain in extra time in the final of the 2026 World Cup.
Paredes addresses rumours
The midfielder also addressed the physical toll of the tournament and dismissed conspiracy theories surrounding the team's defeat.
Speaking after leading Boca Juniors to a 1-0 victory, the 32-year-old confessed he is unsure if he will continue to represent the Albiceleste.
In an interview with ESPN, Paredes first explained the extent of his injury. "The first few days were tough because I had a small fracture, but now I'm feeling better," he said.
"The severe pain was in the first few days after the match against Egypt, and we managed it well with orthopaedic specialists and staff to hold out for as long as I could."
The veteran midfielder firmly rejected the rumours and speculation that have circulated about Argentina's performance, acknowledging Spain as the deserving champions.
"If I listened to everything out there, I must be going crazy," Paredes stated. "Everything that was said before, during, and after the World Cup... We had a great World Cup.
“Spain was superior to us in the final, they are fair winners, and all that's left for us is to appreciate what we accomplished over these eight years. It was a spectacular cycle, a pleasure to be part of, and it will surely sink in later."