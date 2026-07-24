‘Go mind your own business’ - Neymar hits back at critics over poker tournament appearance

Santos forward Neymar has fired back at detractors who criticised him for attending a poker tournament while recovering from his post-World Cup break.

The Brazilian superstar, who recently called an end to his international career, faced public scrutiny after being seen at the BSOP Winter poker tournament earlier this week.

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His appearance coincided with Santos's Copa Sudamericana match against Universidad Central in Venezuela, a game for which he was not selected as he had only just resumed training.

The 34-year-old star defended his professionalism, clarifying that the event was on a scheduled day off and did not interfere with his return to training.

Neymar’s message to critics

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In response, Neymar took to social media to address the controversy. While posting a video of himself preparing for a workout, he explained his side of the story.

"I was here getting ready for my second training session, and I remembered that during my day off, a lot of people were talking about me playing poker and all that," he stated.

Brazil star Neymar || imago

"But I worked out in the morning; I didn't go to the match because I had just returned to training, and the next day I was already off."

The former Barcelona and PSG player then delivered a sharp message to those questioning his dedication to Santos: "Anyway, now I'm here getting ready to train, so I want to ask you all: can I train, or are you going to keep nagging too? Go mind your own business!"

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Neymar emphasised that his poker outing did not compromise his fitness regimen, noting he had already completed a morning gym session that day.

The club had intentionally rested him for the midweek trip to Venezuela to allow for a gradual return to match fitness.

Having now completed his recovery program and participated in all tactical sessions under manager Cuca, Neymar is expected to return to action.

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