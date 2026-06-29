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2026 FIFA World Cup: Ancelotti explains why he snubbed Neymar in Brazil vs Japan

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 00:09 - 30 June 2026
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Carlo Ancelotti discussed his decision to leave Neymar on the bench while Brazil searched for goals against Japan.
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Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has explained his decision to leave Neymar as an unused substitute during their dramatic 2-1 comeback victory against Japan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

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What Ancelotti said 

Despite Brazil intently searching for a winner for much of the second half after Casemiro equalised in the 56th minute to cancel out Kaishū Sano’s shocking 29th-minute opener, Ancelotti opted to keep his 34-year-old talisman on the touchline. 

Neymar spent a significant portion of the second half actively warming up in front of the Houston crowd, leading the crowd and viewers to speculate his imminent introduction.

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Asked why he never brought the former Barcelona man on, Ancelotti explained, saying. "We were waiting for Neymar for extra time. I spoke with him; he would have come in in the 60th or 65th minute," Ancelotti said. "We equalised the game, and I didn't want to change the structure because the team had control of the game." 

The fragility of Neymar 

Ancelotti’s inclusion and handling of Neymar has been the subject of controversy before and during the tournament in North America. 

The Santos forward's fitness has been a relentless point of contention; after suffering a devastating ACL rupture in October 2023 and battling subsequent muscle setbacks that ultimately ended his stint at Al Hilal in early 2025, Neymar arrived at the World Cup struggling with his fitness. However, he has had impressive performances for Santos this season. 

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Rather than risking Neymar in the chaotic, open game, Ancelotti's tactical nous was rewarded by another substitute, Gabriel Martinelli. 

The Arsenal forward was brought into the fray and spectacularly delivered a 96th-minute stoppage-time winner to break Japanese hearts, reprising the supersub role he assumed for Arsenal during the 2025/26 campaign. 

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