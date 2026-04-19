‘This is so beautiful’ - Emmanuel Adebayo reacts to Man City win over Arsenal
The Premier League title race decider witnessed an exciting and tense moment of football at the Etihad Stadium.
The Gunners, who held an advantage over the host on the table, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Man City, putting their title chance in jeopardy.
The loss reduced the six-point gap to three points, with Pep Guardiola’s men having a game in hand against Burnley.
Adebayo speaks on City’s win
Following Man City’s victory over Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, Adebayo has revealed how emotional these games can be.
Speaking on Premier League official, he said, “Sometimes I question myself, ‘how did I manage to play in this league for 12 years’? This is so beautiful, so emotional.
“It’s the most important part of football, people getting emotional. You see Man City score, they keep going, we said before, it was going to be a game of patience. That’s what City have done.”
Adebayo, who played for both clubs during his playing days, describes his long career in the league as "genuinely emotional and beautiful”.
He claimed Manchester City's persistent performance after scoring was an example of their "test of patience" which City mastered.
With five more games left to play for Arsenal and six more for Man City, both team will be hoping not to drop point until the final game of the season.