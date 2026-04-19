Advertisement

‘This is so beautiful’ - Emmanuel Adebayo reacts to Man City win over Arsenal

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 20:06 - 19 April 2026
Ex-Manchester City star Emmanuel Adebayo has opened up on the Citizens’ win over Arsenal on Sunday evening.
Advertisement

The Premier League title race decider witnessed an exciting and tense moment of football at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement

The Gunners, who held an advantage over the host on the table, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Man City, putting their title chance in jeopardy. 

The loss reduced the six-point gap to three points, with Pep Guardiola’s men having a game in hand against Burnley.

Advertisement

Adebayo speaks on City’s win

Following Man City’s victory over Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, Adebayo has revealed how emotional these games can be.

Emmanuel Adebayor || imago
Emmanuel Adebayor || imago

Speaking on Premier League official, he said, “Sometimes I question myself, ‘how did I manage to play in this league for 12 years’? This is so beautiful, so emotional. 

“It’s the most important part of football, people getting emotional. You see Man City score, they keep going, we said before, it was going to be a game of patience. That’s what City have done.”

Advertisement
Haaland scores for Man City || Imago
Haaland scores for Man City || Imago

Adebayo, who played for both clubs during his playing days, describes his long career in the league as "genuinely emotional and beautiful”.

He claimed Manchester City's persistent performance after scoring was an example of their "test of patience" which City mastered.

With five more games left to play for Arsenal and six more for Man City, both team will be hoping not to drop point until the final game of the season.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
'Not strong enough?' – Arsenal legend raises concerns over Arsenal after City blow
Premier League
19.04.2026
'Not strong enough?' – Arsenal legend raises concerns over Arsenal after City blow
‘This is so beautiful’ - Emmanuel Adebayo reacts to Man City win over Arsenal
Premier League
19.04.2026
‘This is so beautiful’ - Emmanuel Adebayo reacts to Man City win over Arsenal
'Be proud' – Ex- Arsenal star sends strong message to Gunners after Manchester City loss
Premier League
19.04.2026
'Be proud' – Ex- Arsenal star sends strong message to Gunners after Manchester City loss
Bullet header - Super Eagles icon Ahmed Musa breaks Finidi's heart as title race turns on its head
Football
19.04.2026
Bullet header - Super Eagles icon Ahmed Musa breaks Finidi's heart as title race turns on its head
Premier League: Supercomputer predicts Arsenal to win the title despite defeat to Manchester City
Football
19.04.2026
Premier League: Supercomputer predicts Arsenal to win the title despite defeat to Manchester City
'I was quite Happy!' – Erling Haaland reacts after scoring in Man City vs Arsenal clash
Premier League
19.04.2026
'I was quite Happy!' – Erling Haaland reacts after scoring in Man City vs Arsenal clash