Rooney hits out at City’s celebration, warns ‘it might come back to hurt them

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has criticised Manchester City for their celebration after defeating Arsenal.

Man City claimed an important 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday in the race for the Premier League title, with the momentum now seemingly with Pep Guardiola's side.

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Following the loss, Arsenal's recent wobble raised questions about their ability to handle the pressure when it matters most.

Despite the loss, a supercomputer model still gives Arsenal a 73% chance of winning the league.

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Rooney hits out at City players

The fallout from the title race has extended beyond the pitch, as some City players were seen in wild celebration.

Wayne Rooney || Imago

After the game, Rooney criticised City for what he called "premature" celebrations, warning that "it might come back to bite them".

The intense rivalry has also spilled over into fan interactions, as Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus was seen confronting a Manchester City fan who allegedly called him "Judas."

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Manchester City players celebrating || Imago

The win leaves Man City with three points behind the league leaders and with a game in hand against Burnley.

A win for Guardiola’s men will see them tie on points with the Gunners, leaving just goal difference to determine who will be at the top of the table.