'Not strong enough?' – Arsenal legend raises concerns over Arsenal after City blow

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira questions the team’s mental strength after their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has voiced serious concerns about the mentality of Arsenal following their damaging 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

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The loss has dealt a big blow to the Gunners’ title ambitions, raising fresh questions about whether Mikel Arteta’s side can handle the pressure of a high-stakes title race.

What Viera said

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Vieira, a key figure in Arsenal’s historic 2003/04 “Invincibles” squad, suggested that the current team may be struggling psychologically at an important stage of the season.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Viera praised Arsenal’s performance but admitted to questioning their mentality.

“I think Arsenal had a good performance but the difference between good teams and great teams, you can see that on the field. Those top players make the difference.

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“Arsenal will feel more of the pressure now. I would question the mental strength of the team even more now,” he said.