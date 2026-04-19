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'Be proud' – Ex- Arsenal star sends strong message to Gunners after Manchester City loss

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 20:02 - 19 April 2026
Martin Keown backs Arsenal despite their 2-1 loss to Manchester City, insisting the Gunners can still win the Premier League title.
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Despite the narrow defeat, former Arsenal defender and pundit Martin Keown has urged supporters to remain positive about the team’s performance against Manchester City.

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Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad, bringing them within three points of the league leaders with a game in hand.

What Keown said

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Speaking after the match, Keown insisted the players showed resilience and character in a high-pressure encounter.

He said, “I’m sitting here as a proud Arsenal man - I don’t see anybody from an Arsenal perspective heading off this pitch with their heads down.”

He emphasised that the Gunners matched City for large parts of the game and could easily have taken a different result on another day.

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“They’ve given a good account of themselves. That could have been very different. It’s certainly not over, there’s plenty of football left in the Premier League," he added.

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