Arokodare denies accusation of disrupting Wolves training amid transfer speculation

Nigerian international Tolu Arokodare has publicly addressed reports that he caused a disturbance at a Wolverhampton Wanderers pre-season training session, insisting he has maintained a professional attitude throughout the ongoing transfer saga.

It was reported that there was a disagreement between the player and the club that led new manager Cesar Peixoto to cancel a first-team training session.

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The reports also claimed that security was subsequently increased to prevent the striker from accessing first-team facilities.

This latest incident adds another layer of uncertainty to Arokodare's future at Molineux, which has been challenging since his £23.4 million transfer from Belgian club Genk.

Arokodare breaks silence

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The 25-year-old striker released a statement on his social media channels on Wednesday evening, refuting claims that he had staged a protest at the club's training camp in Portugal.

I was very surprised and disappointed to see the media reports today, many of which are inaccurate.



Throughout my career, I have always taken great pride in conducting myself professionally and maintaining the highest training standards. — T.e.a.7_ (@toluarokodare) July 22, 2026

Arokodare, who has been linked with a move to Ajax, stated that the reports were inaccurate and emphasised his commitment to fulfilling his contractual duties with the Championship club.

"Throughout my career, I have always taken great pride in conducting myself professionally and maintaining the highest training standards," he wrote.

Tolu Arokodare in the Premier League for Wolves | Image credits: Imago

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"My commitment has always been to prepare myself as well as possible so that I can contribute to my team-mates and the club whenever I am called upon.

“I remain under contract with Wolves, and my only intention is to fulfil my responsibilities professionally by training, doing my job, and contributing to the team in accordance with that contract."