‘I was a bit disappointed’ - Arsenal legend Vieira unhappy with Arteta’s decision to substitute Eze
The clash at the Etihad Stadium, a match that could heavily influence the Premier League title race, ended in a 2-1 victory for City.
Goals from Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki secured the win for the home side, putting them at an advantage in the title race.
Eze made a rare start on the left wing ahead of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, and was a bright spot for Arsenal.
Vieira displeased with Arteta
Vieira expressed his disappointment with the substitution. Speaking on Sky Sports, the former midfielder suggested the move came at the wrong time.
"He didn't stay on the left-hand side," Vieira explained. "He came inside and created the overload and that was, I think, the tactical plan. It was really interesting because he touched the ball a lot."
"I was a bit disappointed, to be honest, that he came off because I think he was getting into the game and he could create chances for scoring goals because he's got that quality. Taking him off, I think I was disappointed to see him off."
The defeat leaves Arsenal three points clear of Manchester City, but their rivals now hold a crucial game in hand.
While the Gunners currently have a slightly superior goal difference (+37 to +36), that could change when City face Burnley on Wednesday.