‘I was a bit disappointed’ - Arsenal legend Vieira unhappy with Arteta’s decision to substitute Eze

Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira has pinpointed Mikel Arteta's decision to substitute Eberechi Eze as a potential "mistake" in the Gunners' pivotal loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

The clash at the Etihad Stadium, a match that could heavily influence the Premier League title race, ended in a 2-1 victory for City.

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Goals from Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki secured the win for the home side, putting them at an advantage in the title race.

Eze made a rare start on the left wing ahead of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, and was a bright spot for Arsenal.

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Vieira displeased with Arteta

Vieira expressed his disappointment with the substitution. Speaking on Sky Sports, the former midfielder suggested the move came at the wrong time.

Patrick Vieira || X

"He didn't stay on the left-hand side," Vieira explained. "He came inside and created the overload and that was, I think, the tactical plan. It was really interesting because he touched the ball a lot."

Eberechi Eze in action for Arsenal || Imago

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"I was a bit disappointed, to be honest, that he came off because I think he was getting into the game and he could create chances for scoring goals because he's got that quality. Taking him off, I think I was disappointed to see him off."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || imago

The defeat leaves Arsenal three points clear of Manchester City, but their rivals now hold a crucial game in hand.