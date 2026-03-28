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Not Osimhen or Alvarez, striker's agent confirms Barcelona's interest

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:49 - 28 March 2026
Barcelona have intensified their efforts in preparing for the summer transfer window, moving for a Bundesliga striker.
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FC Barcelona are ramping up their pursuit of Hoffenheim’s 23-year-old Kosovan striker Fisnik Asllani ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window

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Barcelona’s interest

The Catalan giants are seeking reliable attacking reinforcements as veteran Robert Lewandowski prepares to depart the club on a free transfer upon the expiration of his contract, while Ferran Torres has simultaneously been offered to Manchester United.

Addressing the rampant transfer speculation, Asllani’s agent, Ayman Dahmani, confirmed the ongoing negotiations, stating, "Barcelona's interest in the player is valid at this moment, and there has been contact from the Catalan club." 

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Despite Asllani recently signing a long-term contract extension with Hoffenheim that runs until June 2029, he remains a highly attractive, budget-friendly target for the Blaugrana, as his release clause ranges from €25 million to €29 million, according to Goal.

The appeal of Asllani

Barcelona’s hierarchy deeply appreciates Asllani’s qualities, viewing his tall, physical, and technical profile as the perfect anchor for their attacking system.

 The young forward has thoroughly justified this attention through a breakout 2025/26 campaign, registering an impressive nine goals and six assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for his mid-table Bundesliga side. 

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His meteoric rise has also seamlessly translated to the international stage, where he recently delivered a heroic performance for the Kosovo national team. 

On Thursday, Asllani scored a goal to help guide his nation to a thrilling 4-3 victory over Slovakia in the semi-finals of the UEFA qualification play-offs for the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid's star Julian Alvarez remains Barcelona's prime target for the summer transfer window. According to reports, Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen has been identified as an admired secondary target.

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