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Barcelona striker offered to Man United
Barcelona have reportedly offered 26-year-old forward Ferran Torres to Manchester United ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window as the Catalan giants desperately seek to ease their ongoing financial constraints.
Torres on the chopping block
Despite not being an undisputed starter under head coach Hansi Flick, Torres has seen his prominence rise this season, predominantly featuring as a central striker and registering a respectable 16 goals and one assist in 40 appearances across all competitions.
However, the reigning 2024/2025 La Liga champions are actively looking to offload him to balance their books and fund a summer splurge for a more "qualitative," traditional number nine.
Intermediaries have formally presented the Spanish international to the Red Devils as an ideal, versatile replacement for Joshua Zirkzee, who is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.
Manchester United aren't the only club in the mix; Barcelona have also offered Torres to domestic rivals Atlético Madrid, exploring a potential player-plus-cash swap deal to land Julián Álvarez.
Deal different from Rashford move
Crucially, any potential transfer taking Torres to Old Trafford is being treated as entirely separate from Barcelona's ongoing negotiations regarding Marcus Rashford.
The 28-year-old England international joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester United last summer and has been a hit at Spotify Camp Nou, contributing 10 goals and 13 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.
While Barcelona hold a £26 million option to make Rashford's stay permanent for the 2026/2027 season, they are currently trying to renegotiate those terms or secure a second loan due to their financial straits.
If Manchester United do pursue Torres, they likely won't have to pay a massive premium. With the Spaniard entering the final 18 months of his contract (which expires in June 2027), his estimated transfer value currently sits around €40 million.